NHL Rumors: John Klingberg and Stars, Tyson Barrie and Oilers, and Johnny Gaudreau

Stars and John Klingberg start talking again

Frank Seravalli: The Dallas Stars and UFA defenseman John Klingberg have started talking again.

The Stars lost out on Brent Burns, so it makes sense to go back to Klingberg.

Saad Yousuf: The longer it went with John Klingberg not signing anywhere and the Stars not trading for someone, the more sense it makes for the sides to re-engage talks.

The money would have to be more an Esa Lindell‘s $5.8 million.

The Oilers could trade Barrie but…

Daniel Nugent-Hopkins: The Edmonton Oilers could trade defenseman Tyson Barrie to help gain some extra salary cap space.

The Oilers did really like the pairing of Barrie and Brett Kulak.

On Johnny Gaudreau

Chris Botta: Two sources have said that the New York Islanders made their presentation to Johnny Gaudreau.

Not known if a decision will be made today and if it’s between the Islanders and New Jersey Devils.

Kevin Kurz: Two sources have said that they believe the Devils are the front-runners for Gaudreau. One said he’s pretty sure it won’t be the Flyers.

David Pagnotta: Unless someone else enters the race, it appears to be the Islanders and Devils for Gaudreau.

Charlie O’Connor: There is a strong case that the Philadelphia Flyers shouldn’t sign Johnny Gaudreau as he doesn’t really fit their timeline. Adding him may just push them into the mediocre group.

Ownership and front office want an ‘aggressive retool.’