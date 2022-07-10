NHL Rumors: Johnny Gaudreau, and Ondrej Palat

“Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL lines site Betway”

The Flyers would need to clear cap space for Gaudreau

Anthony Di Marco: The Philadelphia Flyers are interested in Calgary Flames pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau but have been told they are having trouble seeing how they could fit his potential salary cap in.

They’ve looked at moving James van Riemsdyk, the asking price to take his contract is “ridiculous.” Can say for certain, but guessing teams were asking for the Panthers first-round pick that the Flyers owned.

Stefen Rosner: The Flyers have been trying to trade Ivan Provorov‘s $6.75 million over three more years. It’s not going to be an easy move.

The Flyers aren’t the only team that would need to clear room for Gaudreau

Stefan Rosner: The New York Islanders would need to salary cap space for Johnny Gaudreau and it’s possible to do so.

Lightning not giving but Ondrej Palat likely to test the open market

Pierre LeBrun: The Lightning are expected to send Palat another offer. They aren’t giving up yet.

Pierre LeBrun: After meeting in Montreal and had someone talks, it’s looking like Tampa Bay Lightning pending UFA forward Ondrej Palat will be heading to free agency.

Joe Smith of The Athletic: Palat would get more money on the open market than what the Tampa Bay Lightning could offer.

With the Lightning deciding to keep Philippe Myers and not waive him, it means less money available for Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta.

Palat is 31-year-old and likely looking for his last big deal. He may not get big term from the Lightning, and would have to be a team friendly deal. The Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings could be interested.