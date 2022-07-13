NHL Rumors: Johnny Gaudreau – Flames, Islanders, and the Flyers

The Flames will need pieces to replace Gaudreau

Pierre LeBrun: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said you can’t replace Johnny Gaudreau and they can’t make any knee-jerk reactions to him leaving. He never thought about trading Gaudreau’s rights so that a team could sign him for eight years.

David Pagnotta: The Flames now have $26 million in salary cap space with RFAs Matthew Tkachuk, Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Kylington to sign. They are going to need to find some pieces to help replace Gaudreau’s production.

Elliotte Friedman: Lewis Gross, Gaudreau’s agent: “The Flames did everything they could. This came down to a family decision.”

On why the Islanders can be serious contenders for Gaudreau

James Nichols: (Chris Botta reported the Islanders could offer seven years around $9 million per) The New York Islanders will be a serious contender for Johnny Gaudreau today because of location and not because of the money.

Gaudreau is looking for the right fit for his young family and Long Island fits most of what he’s looking for.

The Flyers attaching an asset to move JvR doesn’t make sense without a guarantee of Gaudreau or high-end player

Renaud Lavoie: The Philadelphia Flyers are trying to trade James van Riemsdyk to free up salary cap space.

The asking price to take JVR is a high draft pick and doesn’t think this makes sense for the Flyers.

Renaud Lavoie: If they can’t move JVR it likely means the chances of them being able to sign Johnny Gaudreau are slim.

Gaudreau wants to play closer to home. It’s expected he’ll sign with someone in the New York area.

Charlie O’Connor: Don’t see the point of the Flyers giving up a first-round pick just to move van Riemsdyk unless you’re extremely sure that you can get Johnny Gaudreau or another high-end player. If not, you’d just be giving away an asset.

Charlie O’Connor: There is no guarantee that Gaudreau would sign with the Flyers.

He wants to play closer to home and not sure that means Philadelphia. The Flyers aren’t in a great position to compete at the moment.