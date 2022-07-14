NHL Rumors: Johnny’s Offers, What Now for the Flames, and the Top Remaining UFAs

The other offers for Johnny Gaudreau
Pierre LeBrun: The New Jersey Devils made a seven-year contract offer to Johnny Gaudreau that is believed to be more than $9 million.
Pierre LeBrun: Confirmed that Gaudreau’s last offer from the Calgary Flames was eight years at $10.5 million per.
Andy Graziano: The New York Islanders final offer for Gaudreau was seven years at $9 million a season.
David Pagnotta: The tax difference for Gaudreau’s $9.75 million deal with Columbus over the Islanders is a $493,050 savings and over the Devils it’s a $297,350 savings.
Now what for the Calgary Flames
Steve Macfarlane: The Calgary Flames now have a huge hole in their roster after Johnny Gaudreau left for Columbus.
They were focused on Gaudreau and were behind on other free agents.
Forward Matthew Tkachuk has a $9 million qualifying offer. Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Kylington need new contracts.
Potential free agent targets for the Flames.
Nazem Kadri – They tried to trade for him before but he nixed the deal. Would he want to come to a team that doesn’t have Gaudreau?
Patrick Kane – He would fill the void left by Gaudreau. He may be staying in Chicago. The Blackhawks would want players, prospects and draft picks for him.
Dylan Strome – Has been inconsistent but maybe Darryl Sutter could fix that.
Nino Niederreiter – 20 goal scorer that flies under the radar
Low-risk options include Sonny Milano and Sam Steels.
Top remaining free agents
Daily FaceOff – The list of top remaining free agents
1. Nazem Kadri – C
2. John Klingberg – RD
4. Nino Niederreiter – LW
5. Paul Stastny – C
6. David Krejci – C
7. Evan Rodrigues – RW
8. Dylan Strome – C
9. Danto n Heinen – LW
10. Sonny Milano – LW
11. Tyler Motte – LW
12. Phil Kessel – RW
13. Sam Steel – LW
14. Calle Jarnkrok – C
15. Mattias Janmark – LW
16. Rem Pitlick – C/LW
17. Michael Raffl – LW
18. Robert Hagg – LD
19. Victor Mete – LD
20. Michael Del Zotto 0 LD
21. Fonathan Dahlen – LW
22. Ryan Donato – LW
23. Eveny Svechnikov – LW
24. Rudolfs Balcers – LW
25. Alex Chiasson – RW