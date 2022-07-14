NHL Rumors: Johnny’s Offers, What Now for the Flames, and the Top Remaining UFAs

The other offers for Johnny Gaudreau

Pierre LeBrun: The New Jersey Devils made a seven-year contract offer to Johnny Gaudreau that is believed to be more than $9 million.

Pierre LeBrun: Confirmed that Gaudreau’s last offer from the Calgary Flames was eight years at $10.5 million per.

Andy Graziano: The New York Islanders final offer for Gaudreau was seven years at $9 million a season.

David Pagnotta: The tax difference for Gaudreau’s $9.75 million deal with Columbus over the Islanders is a $493,050 savings and over the Devils it’s a $297,350 savings.

Now what for the Calgary Flames

Steve Macfarlane: The Calgary Flames now have a huge hole in their roster after Johnny Gaudreau left for Columbus.

They were focused on Gaudreau and were behind on other free agents.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk has a $9 million qualifying offer. Andrew Mangiapane and Oliver Kylington need new contracts.

Potential free agent targets for the Flames.

Nazem Kadri – They tried to trade for him before but he nixed the deal. Would he want to come to a team that doesn’t have Gaudreau?

Patrick Kane – He would fill the void left by Gaudreau. He may be staying in Chicago. The Blackhawks would want players, prospects and draft picks for him.

Dylan Strome – Has been inconsistent but maybe Darryl Sutter could fix that.

Nino Niederreiter – 20 goal scorer that flies under the radar

Low-risk options include Sonny Milano and Sam Steels.

Top remaining free agents

Daily FaceOff – The list of top remaining free agents

1. Nazem Kadri – C

2. John Klingberg – RD

4. Nino Niederreiter – LW

5. Paul Stastny – C

6. David Krejci – C

7. Evan Rodrigues – RW

8. Dylan Strome – C

9. Danto n Heinen – LW

10. Sonny Milano – LW

11. Tyler Motte – LW

12. Phil Kessel – RW

13. Sam Steel – LW

14. Calle Jarnkrok – C

15. Mattias Janmark – LW

16. Rem Pitlick – C/LW

17. Michael Raffl – LW

18. Robert Hagg – LD

19. Victor Mete – LD

20. Michael Del Zotto 0 LD

21. Fonathan Dahlen – LW

22. Ryan Donato – LW

23. Eveny Svechnikov – LW

24. Rudolfs Balcers – LW

25. Alex Chiasson – RW