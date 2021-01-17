NHL Rumors: Johnston and Friedman on the Latest Pierre-Luc Dubois Chatter

Sportsnet: With Pierre-Luc Dubois wanting to be traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Montreal Canadiens have come up as a potentially interested team.

Elliotte Friedman on the latest Dubois chatter. On if the Canadiens could fit in the $5 million contract, could they move Nick Suzuki or Jesperi Kotkaniemi?

“Well basically I think there are a bunch of teams that are a bunch of teams, including the Montreal Canadiens who made very serious pitches for Dubois before the season began, but once we got to a point where the puck dropped, and Chris you can tell me if you think I’m wrong, I think Columbus has made the decision to see where their season goes before they decide to make this trade. I’m told it’s quite, famous last words.”

Chris Johnston continuing.