NHL Rumors: Jonathan Dahlen, and the Calgary Flames

Jonathan Dahlen has been talking to several teams after not being qualified by the Sharks

Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now: There has been speculation that UFA forward Jonathan Dahlen has an offer from Timra (his hometown) or they were preparing to make him an offer.

Dahlen’s agent, Claes Elefalk to SJHN.

“No offer has been placed yet. Dahlen skates with that team daily, but it’s a premature rumor,” Elefalk texted SJHN. “His priority is still the NHL and the Swiss league. Then we will see.”

The Sharks didn’t qualify him and he became a UFA. Sharks GM Mike Grier said that Dahlen didn’t fit the Sharks profile at this time.

“We have with several teams, but no fit yet,” Elefalk said. “Still another 30 days until camp opens.”

The Calgary Flames could look at add a top-nine forward

Steve Macfarlane of Calgary Hockey Now: There is the sense that the Calgary Flames may not be done making moves as they have 10 defensemen on one-way contracts. They could look at add a top-nine winger.

23-year-old defenseman Juuso Valimaki is one potential trade chip. He appeared in nine NHL games and 35 in the AHL. His value may not be that high.

25-year-old Connor Mackey is another candidate. He may be ahead of Valimaki on the Flames depth chart.

Teams could be eyeing 25-year-old Oliver Kylington who is on a two-year deal. His value is high at the moment.

Noah Hanifin‘s name was come up but hard to see the Flames wanting to move him.

Among the names in the trade rumor mill this offseason are Vladimir Tarasenko, Tyler Bertuzzi, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Lars Eller, James van Riemsdyk, Anthony Beauvillier and Christian Dvorak.

Maybe the Flames could inquire about Cam Atkinson, Victor Olofsson or Paul Byron.

Free agent targets could be Sonny Milano and Evan Rodrigues.

Potential PTOs could be Victor Rask, Sam Steel, Rocco Grimaldi, Jonathan Dahlen, Alex Chiasson, Brendan Perlini and Alex Galchenyuk.