NHL Rumors – Just A Few Johnny Gaudreau Scenarios

Just A Few Johnny Gaudreau Scenarios Out There

Salim Valji of TSN.ca: It appears some optimism is growing on the Johnny Gaudreau front. However, teams are still making mannerisms and moves that suggest otherwise. Brad Treliving feels there is much hope unless it becomes apparent that the tide has turned.

In the meantime, Lewis Gross and Treliving have been working towards a deal. Whether that comes to fruition before free agency starts remains to be seen. If Gaudreau does not re-sign in Calgary, the Flames will have $27 million in cap space.

That opens up all sorts of possibilities from Nazem Kadri to Evander Kane to more non-traditional players as well. Looking to players who can play well with Elias Lindholm and Matthew Tkachuk would allow Calgary to reinvest some cap savings too.

Let the Johnny Gaudreau Predictions Begin

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN.com: Again, the looks of it seem to say that Johnny Gaudreau will see a contract that pays him in the $10-$11 million AAV range for at least seven years. Gaudreau only can get that eighth year with Calgary and that ship potentially has sailed.

It seems like this is a three-headed scenario with Calgary, New Jersey, and Philadelphia possessing the best chances of nabbing the top prize. New Jersey landed Dougie Hamilton last year and has a shot at signing Gaudreau. Calgary seems to have the best odds while Philadelphia is neck and neck with New Jersey.

The inevitable question is what about an unexpected team like the New York Islanders? It has been suggested that Lou Lamoriello could jump in according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

Would Lamoriello jump into that $10-11 million range? That appears to be the desirable dollar AAV. It is what Calgary and others are reportedly offering. Do the Islanders give Gaudreau a better chance to win? That’s an interesting debate given the East could be more wide open than most expect.

Stay tuned. This expects to get wilder before a resolution occurs.