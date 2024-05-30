Kaapo Kakko’s Name Will Continue To Come Up This Summer

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked if Kaapo Kakko of the New York Rangers could be moved this summer.

Host: “So while they’ve really benefited from being patient with Lafreniere, what do you think happens with Kaapo Kakko, who the year before Lafreniere was drafted first overall, Kakko was drafted second overall by the Rangers. Now he’s kind of been in and out of the series he got back in because of because of injury. But do they run out of patience with Kakko?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I anticipate, I mean, look, he was a player that his name was out there throughout the season, as a big piece that they would be willing to include in a deal if it meant a major acquisition for the club. I don’t anticipate that changing this summer. That will probably be the case given the depth and the type of players that are now starting to come out for the Rangers. This may make him more readily available.

But, I mean, his value is a little bit shaky. But at the same time, there’s some things believe that with more responsibility, with more ice time, with the right kind of linemates at least or players around him that he’d be able to strive a little bit more in a different environment. So he’s certainly going to be somebody that I’m going to look at this summer as a potential depending on where the Rangers decide to go with it.

But yeah, without question, you’re probably going to hear his name a lot more closer to the draft in just over a month’s time. But I mean, from the Rangers perspective, you look at their cupboard. It’s full. They got a lot of young kids on the team and a lot of young kids in Hartford and in the system that are ready to start making some ground here on NHL ice, and it’s a good problem to have if you’re the New York Rangers.”

Kaapo Kakko Could be a Cap Casaulty

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Seravalli lists his top 20 trade targets this summer, with Kakko as number 15. Kakko is an RFA who is due a raise. He has arbitration rights, and as Seravalli notes, how much money can they have in the bottom six?