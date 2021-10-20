NHL Rumors: Kane, Eichel, Klingberg, Kravtsov, Brannstrom, Giroux, Hamonic, Ducks, and Campbell

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The idea of the San Jose Sharks terminating Evander Kane’s contract should now be gone. It’s going to be a delicate situation until it’s finally dealt with.

“We’ve got a while to deal with this,” head coach Bob Boughner said. “I think this is going to be a decision that is first made by management and ownership. After that, I think it trickles down. We haven’t even brought that up.”

The Sharks being able to trade Kane is unlikely. Could he take a paid or unpaid leave of absence?

The more doctors in agreement that Jack Eichel gets in support of his artificial disc replacement the better his legal stance would be.

The Buffalo Sabres have let teams know they would take back salary in an Eichel trade but they aren’t interested in retaining salary. The Colorado Avalanche didn’t get far into trade talks when they were told they had to take on Eichel’s full contract. The Vegas Golden Knights were not interested in including Nic Hague or Peyton Krebs in any Eichel trade.

Jeff Marek reported that Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg is looking for a long-term deal in the $62 to $65 million range. Have heard the Stars offer may not be far off that.

Multiple sources said that New York Rangers coach Gerald Gallant called Vitali Kravtsov to ask him to return. Kravtsov is back in Russia but wants to play in the NHL. He wants out of New York, who are asking a high price in return.

The Ottawa Senators will want real value from teams that are calling about defenseman Erik Brannstrom.

The rumors that Claude Giroux would be okay with playing for the Ottawa Senators and the that the Senators and Philadelphia Flyers talked were shot down by multiple sources.

The Vancouver Canucks – Travis Hamonic situation may be more complicated than what is out there.

Anaheim Ducks pending UFAs Ryan Getzlaf, Hampus Lindholm, Josh Manson and Rickard Rakell are not close to any extensions.

Cal Peterson’s three-year, $15 million contract he got from the Los Angeles Kings this offseason could be a comparable deal for Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA goalie Jack Campbell.