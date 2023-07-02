NHL Rumors: Karlsson, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Devils, Hamonic, and Top Remaining Free Agents

Hurricanes still interested in Erik Karlsson
Pierre LeBrun: The Carolina Hurricanes continue to work towards a trade for San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson.
The next 24-48 will be interesting.
O’Reilly decided to move on from Toronto
Darren Dreger: The Toronto Maple Leafs were wanting to re-sign Ryan O’Reilly and that term and money weren’t an issue. O’Reilly decided he wanted to play outside of Toronto.
A free agent goalie more likely for the Devils than Hellebuyck
Darren Dreger: They have some interest in Connor Hellebuyck, but the New Jersey Devils are more likely to sign a free agent goalie to play 30-35 games. The Devils are happy with what they currently have but may look for some added depth.
Erik Johnson had plenty of options
Lance Lysowski: Defenseman Erik Johnson said that he had five or six offers before deciding on the Buffalo Sabres.
Travis Hamonic could return to the Senators
Jim Biringer: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said at the draft that there was a deal to be made with defense Travis Hamonic but the dollar amount may not be at what Hamonic was wanting.
Top remaining NHL free agents
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Top remaining NHL free agents heading to day two.
Rank – Player – Pos – Age – 2022-23 Team
2. Tyler Bertuzzi – LW – 28 – BOS
9. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – 31 – NYR
15. Max Domi – C – 28 – DAL
16. Patrick Kane – RW – 34 – NYR
23. Matt Dumba – RD – 28 – MIN
34. Daniel Sprong – RW – 26 – SEA
35. Max Comtois – LW – 24 – ANA
36. Tomas Tatar – LW – 32 – NJD
39. Ryan Donato – LW – 27 – SEA
49. Matthew Phillips – RW – 25 – CGY
50. Jonathan Toews – C – 35 – CHI
51. Teddy Blueger – C – 28 – VGK
52. Oskar Sundqvist – RW – 29 – MIN
54. Kailer Yamamoto – RW – 24 – DET
58. Denis Gurianov – RW – 26 – MTL
59. Pius Suter – LW – 27 – DET
61. Noah Gregor – RW – 24 – SJS
62. Jaroslav Halak – G – 38 – NYR
66. Tomas Nosek – C – 30 – BOS
69. Zack MacEwen – RW – 26 – LAK
70. Denis Malgin – LW – 26 – COL
71. Nathan Bastian – RW – 25 – NJD
74. Paul Stastny – C – 37 – CAR
75. Phil Kessel – RW – 35 – VGK