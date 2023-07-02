NHL Rumors: Karlsson, Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Devils, Hamonic, and Top Remaining Free Agents

Hurricanes still interested in Erik Karlsson

Pierre LeBrun: The Carolina Hurricanes continue to work towards a trade for San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson.

The next 24-48 will be interesting.

O’Reilly decided to move on from Toronto

Darren Dreger: The Toronto Maple Leafs were wanting to re-sign Ryan O’Reilly and that term and money weren’t an issue. O’Reilly decided he wanted to play outside of Toronto.

A free agent goalie more likely for the Devils than Hellebuyck

Darren Dreger: They have some interest in Connor Hellebuyck, but the New Jersey Devils are more likely to sign a free agent goalie to play 30-35 games. The Devils are happy with what they currently have but may look for some added depth.

Erik Johnson had plenty of options

Lance Lysowski: Defenseman Erik Johnson said that he had five or six offers before deciding on the Buffalo Sabres.

Travis Hamonic could return to the Senators

Jim Biringer: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said at the draft that there was a deal to be made with defense Travis Hamonic but the dollar amount may not be at what Hamonic was wanting.

Top remaining NHL free agents

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Top remaining NHL free agents heading to day two.

Rank – Player – Pos – Age – 2022-23 Team

2. Tyler Bertuzzi – LW – 28 – BOS

9. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – 31 – NYR

15. Max Domi – C – 28 – DAL

16. Patrick Kane – RW – 34 – NYR

23. Matt Dumba – RD – 28 – MIN

34. Daniel Sprong – RW – 26 – SEA

35. Max Comtois – LW – 24 – ANA

36. Tomas Tatar – LW – 32 – NJD

39. Ryan Donato – LW – 27 – SEA

49. Matthew Phillips – RW – 25 – CGY

50. Jonathan Toews – C – 35 – CHI

51. Teddy Blueger – C – 28 – VGK

52. Oskar Sundqvist – RW – 29 – MIN

54. Kailer Yamamoto – RW – 24 – DET

58. Denis Gurianov – RW – 26 – MTL

59. Pius Suter – LW – 27 – DET

61. Noah Gregor – RW – 24 – SJS

62. Jaroslav Halak – G – 38 – NYR

66. Tomas Nosek – C – 30 – BOS

69. Zack MacEwen – RW – 26 – LAK

70. Denis Malgin – LW – 26 – COL

71. Nathan Bastian – RW – 25 – NJD

74. Paul Stastny – C – 37 – CAR

75. Phil Kessel – RW – 35 – VGK