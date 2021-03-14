NHL Rumors: Ken Holland and Jonathan Bernier

Ken Holland and the NHL Trade Deadline

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: So, what is Ken Holland looking for at the deadline. Here’s an answer.

“When you get into the playoffs you need size and depth. You either wear somebody down or they’re going to wear you down,” he said. “You’re always looking at the trade deadline for some size, or experience. Guys who have been there before.”

Any trade would have to be for a player that fits. Holland feels he has the depth and plenty of it. It comes down to a role that the general manager believes the team might be missing. The deal has to be there and reasonable.

Remember, every trade (because of the salary cap) has to be salary in and salary out. Edmonton cannot afford to take on more salary. Everything right now is on a holding pattern — for now.

Where may Jonathan Bernier end up?

Ansar Khan of mlive.com: Again, the question remains. What will Steve Yzerman do when it comes to Jonathan Bernier? There is a joke that Ken Holland could call but that’s unlikely given Edmonton’s cap situation. Bernier’s record is 7-5. Detroit has won just one game without him in net.

Detroit becomes demonstrably worse without Bernier but Yzerman could obtain at least a second-round pick. Maybe the right environment nets a late first-round pick. The latter is not as likely.

Detroit’s goaltending cupboard is bare. It is more barren than anything for the next year at least. That means the Red Wings, for better or for worse, need a goalie like Bernier.

One of the options Yzerman and others have floated is trading Bernier at the April 12th trade deadline. Then, the general manager offers him a bit more to come back in the Fall. It’s a risky gamble but still could work.

The more likely option remains that Bernier stays in Detroit despite Yzerman receiving several decent offers.