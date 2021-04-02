NHL Rumors: Ken Holland, Edmonton Oilers, and Vancouver Canucks

Ken Holland has work to do for the Edmonton Oilers

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: Ken Holland has to do dollar-for-dollar trades right now. Also, there is the lack of draft picks (no second, third, or fifth-round pick in 2021) This is unless he gets out of “salary cap jail”. Now, if he can, there are some needs for the Edmonton Oilers.

Needs include a third-line center and potentially a top-six left-winger. Edmonton could easily pry Luke Glendening out of Detroit but is he really a third-line center? After that, trying to find the elusive top-six winger becomes problematic. Tomas Tatar is likely not coming through that door given Montreal is in the playoff race till the end. Maybe Tanner Pearson could be available or Ryan Dzingel but are they that much better?

Holland could move a Caleb Jones or Ethan Bear as enticement but still, it will be a tough sell to get that top-six scoring help needed.

Then there is the Vancouver Canucks

Iain McIntyre of Sportsnet: The likelihood of selling increases each day and with Vancouver delayed from action until at least April 6th, making the playoffs becomes more unlikely. Vancouver needs depth in the worst way to improve their bottom six and build some organizational stability.

Jim Benning moving Tanner Pearson, Brandon Sutter, or Alex Edler would not be that surprising. If he can find a taker for Adam Gaudette or Jake Virtanen, that would be great too. Even Jordie Benn could fetch a late maybe mid-round draft pick. Vancouver can never have enough of those.

Benning must eventually pay Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes. Thatcher Demko already has his deal at five years, $5 million AAV. Dollars will have to be heavily monitored going out and coming in when it comes to Vancouver.

Pearson and Sutter remain the most likely to move, even with Pearson’s ankle injury. Those are the two players Jim Benning should get the most for. Vancouver general manager will feel some heat if he does not turn things around soon.