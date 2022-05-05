NHL Rumors: Keys to the Offseason for the Canadiens, Devils and Islanders

Keys to the offseason for the Montreal Canadiens

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Montreal Canadiens.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $3,359,524

2022 draft picks: 1st, 1st (CGY), 2nd, 2nd (EDM), 3rd, 3rd (ANA), 3rd (CAR), 4th, 4th (TB), 4th (NYR), 5th, 6th, 7th, 7th (STL)

Interim head coach Martin St. Louis deserves a long-term deal if he wants the position.

Jake Allen is signed for another season but a lot hinges on Carey Price and his injury issues. Do the Canadiens need to add another goaltender?

There are questions on defense as well. Will the Canadiens trade Jeff Petry? They are a little thin on veteran defensemen if they move Petry.

Keys to the offseason for the New Jersey Devils

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the New Jersey Devils.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $24,334,168

2022 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 4th (NYI), 4th (EDM), 5th (CBJ), 6th, 7th

Goaltending will be a hot topic for the Devils this offseason. What will they do with Mackenzie Blackwood? What do they have in Nico Dawes? Will Jonathan Bernier recover from his hip issue? Will they need to bring in another veteran?

They’ll need to find a defenseman to replace pending UFA P.K. Subban. They could use someone with size and skill to play with Jack Hughes. Jesper Bratt needs a new contract. The Devils do have plenty of cap space to work with.

Keys to the offseason for the New York Islanders

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the New York Islanders.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $10,630,833

2022 draft picks: 1st, 2nd (COL), 3rd, 5th, 6th

The Islanders will need to address their blue line this offseason. Noah Dobson will need a new contract. Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene are UFAs and past their prime. Sebastian Aho is also a free agent.

Will Lou Lamoriello look to trade some of their over-30 players who are on long-term contracts?