NHL Rumors: Keys to the Offseason for the Ducks, Coyotes and Sabres

Keys to the offseason for the Anaheim Ducks

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Anaheim Ducks.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $34,792,500

2022 draft picks: 1st, 1st (BOS), 2nd, 2nd (PIT), 4th, 5th, 5th (TOR), 6th (NSH)

The Anaheim Ducks will have some RFAs that they need to take care of: Sonny Milano, Sam Steel, Isac Lundestrom, and Urho Vaakanainen. Zach Aston-Reese is a pending UFA.

Will the Ducks decide to go even younger next season with prospects Jacob Perreault, Mason McTavish and Drew Helleson or will they look to bring in some stopgap veterans.

Keys to the offseason for the Arizona Coyotes

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Arizona Coyotes.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $38,069,000

2022 draft picks: 1st, 1st (CAR), 1st (COL), 2nd, 2nd (PHI), 2nd (SJ), 2nd (NYI), 3rd, 5th, 6th

The Coyotes need to find some scoring help, dynamic two-way skaters and players who are interested in signing multi-year contracts.

They will also have to make a decision on defenseman Jakob Chychrun. They didn’t get a package they liked at the deadline, but will they get one in the offseason. Will they look

Keys to the offseason for the Buffalo Sabres

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Buffalo Sabres.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $42,114,166

2022 draft picks: 1st, 1st (FLA), 1st (VGK), 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th (NJ), 6th, 6th (CGY), 7th

Goaltending will be a priority again this offseason. Re-signing Craig Anderson to pair with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen would make sense. If Anderson isn’t back they could check out the trade and free agent market.

With youngsters Owen Power, Ryan Johnson and Rasmus Dahlin on the blue line, GM Kevyn Adams could look at some veteran defensemen.