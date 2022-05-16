NHL Rumors: Keys to the Offseason for the Stars, Penguins and Kings

Keys to the offseason for the Dallas Stars

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Dallas Stars.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $17,957,499

2022 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

Pending RFA forward Jason Robertson is going to need a new deal. How much is his 79-point season going to cost the Stars?

Will the Stars be able to reach an agreement with pending UFA defenseman John Klingberg?

Jake Oettinger is the Stars’ starter for next season but who will back up? Braden Holtby is a UFA.

The Stars could look at adding some scoring depth this offseason.

Keys to the offseason for the Pittsburgh Penguins

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $28,790,658

2022 draft picks: 1st, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

Forwards Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust, and defenseman Kris Letang are all pending UFAs and there seems to be little chance that all three will be back next season.

Their pending UFA list doesn’t stop there as Rickard Rakell, Evan Rodrigues, Brian Boyle, Casey DeSmith and Louis Domingue are set to become free agents. Kasperi Kapanen and Danton Heinen are pending RFAs.

Keys to the offseason for the Los Angeles Kings

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Los Angeles Kings.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $21,083,333

2022 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th

The Kings have only 14 players under contract for next season and will be without Dustin Brown, who is retiring.

Their list of UFAs includes Andreas Athanasiou, Alex Edler, Olli Mattaa and Troy Stecher.

Their list of RFAs includes Adrian Kempe, Brendan Lemieux, Gabriel Vilardi, Carl Grundstrom, Mikey Anderson and Sean Durzi.

Will Kings GM Rob Blake look to add some veteran help this offseason? Could they take another run at Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun?

