NHL Rumors: Khudobin, Markstrom, Pietrangelo, Fleury, Kuemper, Crawford, Borowiecki, and Johnson

On Anton Khudobin

Pierre LeBrun: “Still not finalized, some details to work out, but expected the Dallas Stars will bring Khubodin back on a three-year deal worth between $3M to $3.5M per season.”

On Jacob Markstrom

Chris Johnston: “Nothing confirmed, but it’s looking increasingly likely that Jacob Markstrom is going to land in Calgary.”

John Shannon: “Oilers definitely out of bidding on Markstrom.”

Pierre LeBrun: “Carolina talked to Markstrom’s camp today but that doesn’t look like a fit… Calgary still trying on Markstrom.”

On Alex Pietrangelo

David Pagnotta: “As Vegas circles on Alex Pietrangelo (Blues not out of it), hearing Colorado has expressed interest, as well.”

On Marc-Andre Fleury

Danny Webster: “Still believe Carolina remains a legit landing spot for Marc-Andre Fleury if all other options are exhausted.”

On the Canucks and OEL

Satiar Shah: “Canucks couldn’t add Demko in the OEL deal because they weren’t sure they could keep Markstrom. We know why now”

On Darcy Kuemper

Mark Spector: “With the Coyotes unable to move Ekman-Larsson, wondering if Arizona comes off their demand of a 1st round pick for goalie Darcy Kuemper?”

On Corey Crawford

Charlie Roumeliotis: “Colorado would be a perfect fit for Corey Crawford. And Corey Crawford would be a perfect fit for Colorado.”

On Mark Borowiecki

Bruce Garrioch: “Six teams have shown interest in former Ottawa D Mark Borowiecki. He’ll be getting down to a shortlist soon.”

On Jack Johnson

Josh Yohe: “Sources have told me the Rangers have interest in Jack Johnson.”