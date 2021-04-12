NHL Rumors: Kings, Flames, Panthers, Golden Knights, Wild, Flyers and Retaining Salary

Kings – Iafallo getting close

Pierre LeBrun: The Los Angeles Kings and pending UFA forward Alex Iafallo are closing the gap on an extension. Things are looking positive for the sides reaching a deal soon. There is still work to get done but they are progressing.

Flames GM on the season and deadline

Lance Hornby: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving: “We still have a lot of hockey in front of us, a steep hill. The word (on the Flames’ year) is ‘disappointing’, but we’re not ready to do an autopsy on the corpse right now. We have a job to do today (to improve assets if trades are there).”

Panthers may not be done

David Dwork: A few league sources have said this morning that it’s sounding like the Florida Panthers may not be done making moves.

Panthers GM Bill Zito has been doing a good job at keeping things close to his chest.

Golden Knights could use some scoring

Steve Carp: Believe the Vegas Golden Knights need to add some additional scoring before the deadline.

St. Louis Blues forward Mike Hoffman and his $4 million cap hit could be an option. The Blues are not in a position to retain salary so a third-team would need to be involved. Also, would the Blues trade within the division?

Quiet in Minnesota so far

Michael Russo: As of around 10:00 am (ET) the Minnesota Wild don’t have anything cooking.

Will the Flyers make a move or not

Jordan Hall: It would be a bit of a surprise if the Philadelphia Flyers traded forward Michael Raffl.

We’ll see if defenseman Erik Gustafsson is moved.

For the Flyers to trade forward Scott Laughton, they would ‘have to be knocked over by offer.’

Retaining salary

Darren Dreger: “Teams haven’t been shy in shopping their cap space. NJD, Det and SJ have all been used as a broker to remedy cap issues to this point. The NYR have approximately $9 mil in space and are among those clubs willing to facilitate financially complex trades as well.’