NHL Rumors: Kings, Rangers and the Draft, Johnny Gaudreau and Top 50 Trade Bait Board

Frank Seravalli: Sounds like a lot of teams had been calling the New York Rangers about the No. 1 pick over the past couple of months. The Los Angeles Kings may have been in contact to swap the No. 1 and No. 2 picks.

Have been told the Rangers have no interest in trading the pick.

At least three teams interested in Gaudreau

NHL Watcher: Pierre McGuire on TSN 1200 radio said that he can see the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils being interested in Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau. The Columbus Blue Jackets could be another team interested.

Top 50 NHL trade bait board

Frank Seravalli of TSN: Steven Stamkos may be ‘an untouchable’ but he carries an $8.5 million cap, has a full no-trade clause and dealt with injuries all year. It is possible though.