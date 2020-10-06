NHL Rumors: Kings, Rangers and the Draft, Johnny Gaudreau and Top 50 Trade Bait Board
Kings contacted the Rangers about the No. 1 pick. At least three teams interested in Gaudreau. Top 50 NHL trade bait board
Kings contacted the Rangers about the No. 1 pick

Frank Seravalli: Sounds like a lot of teams had been calling the New York Rangers about the No. 1 pick over the past couple of months. The Los Angeles Kings may have been in contact to swap the No. 1 and No. 2 picks.

Have been told the Rangers have no interest in trading the pick.

At least three teams interested in Gaudreau

NHL Watcher: Pierre McGuire on TSN 1200 radio said that he can see the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils being interested in Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau. The Columbus Blue Jackets could be another team interested.

Top 50 NHL trade bait board

Frank Seravalli of TSN: Steven Stamkos may be ‘an untouchable’ but he carries an $8.5 million cap, has a full no-trade clause and dealt with injuries all year. It is possible though.

RK PLAYER TEAM POS CAP HIT YEARS
1  Oliver Ekman-Larsson  ARI LD $8.25M 7
2  Patrik Laine  WPG LW/RW $6.75M 1
3  Josh Anderson  CBJ RW $1.85M RFA
4  Matt Murray  PIT G $3.75M RFA
5  Marc-Andre Fleury  VGK G $7M 2
6  Tyler Johnson  TB C/W $5M 4
7  Ottawa’s 2nd Round Picks
8  Matt Dumba  MIN RD $6M 3
9  Jake DeBrusk  BOS LW $863K RFA
10  Tuukka Rask  BOS G $7M 1
11  Keith Yandle  FLA LD $6.35M 3
12  Andreas Johnsson  TOR LW $3.4M 3
13  Max Domi  MTL C/LW $3.15M RFA
14  Paul Stastny  VGK C $6.5M 1
15  Steven Stamkos  TB C $8.5M 4
16  Yanni Gourde  TB C $5.17M 5
17  Alex Killorn  TB LW $4.45M 3
18  Ryan Strome  NYR C $3.1M RFA
19  Taylor Hall  ARI LW $6M UFA
20  Alex Pietrangelo  STL RD $6.5M UFA
21  Elvis Merzlikins  CBJ G $4M 2
22  Joonas Korpisalo  CBJ G $2.8M 2
23  Darcy Kuemper  ARI G $4.5M 2
24  Noah Hanifin  CGY LD $4.95M 4
25  Frederik Andersen  TOR G $5M 1
26  Brandon Saad  CHI RW $6M 1
27  Matt Duchene  NSH C $8M 6
28  Ryan Johansen  NSH C $8M 5
29  Nick Bonino  NSH C $4.1M 1
30  Brady Skjei  CAR LD $5.25M 4
31  Shayne Gostisbehere  PHI LD $4.5M 3
32  Kyle Palmieri  NJ RW $4.65M 1
33  Phillip Danault  MTL C $3.08M 1
34  Johnny Boychuk  NYI RD $6M 2
35  Brandon Sutter  VAN C/RW $4.38M 1
36  Jaden Schwartz  STL LW $5.3M 1
37  Tyler Bozak  STL C $5M 1
38  Nate Schmidt  VGK RD $5.95M 4
39  Jonathan Marchessault  VGK RW $5M 4
40  Alec Martinez  VGK LD $4.1M 1
41  Phil Kessel  ARI RW $6.8M 2
42  Kris Russell  EDM RD $4M 1
43  Brandon Montour  BUF RD $3.4M RFA
44  Troy Stecher  VAN RD $2.33M RFA
45  Jonathan Quick  LA G $5.8M 3
46  Jake Gardiner  CAR LD $4.05M 3
47  Jake Virtanen  VAN RW $1.25M RFA
48  Evan Bouchard  EDM RD $863K 3
49  Vincent Trocheck  CAR C $4.75M 2
50  Sergei Bobrovsky  FLA G $10M 6