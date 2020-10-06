NHL Rumors: Kings, Rangers and the Draft, Johnny Gaudreau and Top 50 Trade Bait Board

Kings contacted the Rangers about the No. 1 pick
Frank Seravalli: Sounds like a lot of teams had been calling the New York Rangers about the No. 1 pick over the past couple of months. The Los Angeles Kings may have been in contact to swap the No. 1 and No. 2 picks.
Have been told the Rangers have no interest in trading the pick.
At least three teams interested in Gaudreau
NHL Watcher: Pierre McGuire on TSN 1200 radio said that he can see the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils being interested in Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau. The Columbus Blue Jackets could be another team interested.
Top 50 NHL trade bait board
Frank Seravalli of TSN: Steven Stamkos may be ‘an untouchable’ but he carries an $8.5 million cap, has a full no-trade clause and dealt with injuries all year. It is possible though.
|RK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|CAP HIT
|YEARS
|1
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|ARI
|LD
|$8.25M
|7
|2
|Patrik Laine
|WPG
|LW/RW
|$6.75M
|1
|3
|Josh Anderson
|CBJ
|RW
|$1.85M
|RFA
|4
|Matt Murray
|PIT
|G
|$3.75M
|RFA
|5
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|VGK
|G
|$7M
|2
|6
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|C/W
|$5M
|4
|7
|Ottawa’s 2nd Round Picks
|8
|Matt Dumba
|MIN
|RD
|$6M
|3
|9
|Jake DeBrusk
|BOS
|LW
|$863K
|RFA
|10
|Tuukka Rask
|BOS
|G
|$7M
|1
|11
|Keith Yandle
|FLA
|LD
|$6.35M
|3
|12
|Andreas Johnsson
|TOR
|LW
|$3.4M
|3
|13
|Max Domi
|MTL
|C/LW
|$3.15M
|RFA
|14
|Paul Stastny
|VGK
|C
|$6.5M
|1
|15
|Steven Stamkos
|TB
|C
|$8.5M
|4
|16
|Yanni Gourde
|TB
|C
|$5.17M
|5
|17
|Alex Killorn
|TB
|LW
|$4.45M
|3
|18
|Ryan Strome
|NYR
|C
|$3.1M
|RFA
|19
|Taylor Hall
|ARI
|LW
|$6M
|UFA
|20
|Alex Pietrangelo
|STL
|RD
|$6.5M
|UFA
|21
|Elvis Merzlikins
|CBJ
|G
|$4M
|2
|22
|Joonas Korpisalo
|CBJ
|G
|$2.8M
|2
|23
|Darcy Kuemper
|ARI
|G
|$4.5M
|2
|24
|Noah Hanifin
|CGY
|LD
|$4.95M
|4
|25
|Frederik Andersen
|TOR
|G
|$5M
|1
|26
|Brandon Saad
|CHI
|RW
|$6M
|1
|27
|Matt Duchene
|NSH
|C
|$8M
|6
|28
|Ryan Johansen
|NSH
|C
|$8M
|5
|29
|Nick Bonino
|NSH
|C
|$4.1M
|1
|30
|Brady Skjei
|CAR
|LD
|$5.25M
|4
|31
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|PHI
|LD
|$4.5M
|3
|32
|Kyle Palmieri
|NJ
|RW
|$4.65M
|1
|33
|Phillip Danault
|MTL
|C
|$3.08M
|1
|34
|Johnny Boychuk
|NYI
|RD
|$6M
|2
|35
|Brandon Sutter
|VAN
|C/RW
|$4.38M
|1
|36
|Jaden Schwartz
|STL
|LW
|$5.3M
|1
|37
|Tyler Bozak
|STL
|C
|$5M
|1
|38
|Nate Schmidt
|VGK
|RD
|$5.95M
|4
|39
|Jonathan Marchessault
|VGK
|RW
|$5M
|4
|40
|Alec Martinez
|VGK
|LD
|$4.1M
|1
|41
|Phil Kessel
|ARI
|RW
|$6.8M
|2
|42
|Kris Russell
|EDM
|RD
|$4M
|1
|43
|Brandon Montour
|BUF
|RD
|$3.4M
|RFA
|44
|Troy Stecher
|VAN
|RD
|$2.33M
|RFA
|45
|Jonathan Quick
|LA
|G
|$5.8M
|3
|46
|Jake Gardiner
|CAR
|LD
|$4.05M
|3
|47
|Jake Virtanen
|VAN
|RW
|$1.25M
|RFA
|48
|Evan Bouchard
|EDM
|RD
|$863K
|3
|49
|Vincent Trocheck
|CAR
|C
|$4.75M
|2
|50
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|FLA
|G
|$10M
|6