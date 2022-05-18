NHL Rumors: Kings, Trotz, Provorov, Kraken, Barzal, Sharks, Jets, Kuzmenko and Fiala

Kings offseason needs

John Hoven: Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty on what he thinks are areas of need for the offseason: “I don’t want to say we’re missing things, but I think we can add some toughness. That would be good. Maybe like a bigger guy on D. Besides Eddie really, we’re all just kind of little guys. I think we can always add a scorer too, that’s still our downfall.”

On Barry Trotz

Andy Strickland: Had been told several days ago that Barry Trotz was a slam dunk choice for the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets are likely an obvious choice for him as well. Make some much sense.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Winnipeg Jets were interviewing Barry Trotz yesterday and there is interest from the Vegas Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers according to sources. If looking at a management position, the Nashville Predators may be a fit.

On the Provorov, Kraken, Barzal, Sharks, Jets, Kuzmenko and Fiala

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Philadelphia Flyers may not be interested in seeing defenseman Ivan Provorov reach his potential with another team.

The Seattle Kraken will be looking for offensive help this offseason.

Don’t believe that Mathew Barzal wouldn’t sign a contract extension with the New York Islanders had Barry Trotz remained as their head coach.

Ray Whitney is one of the candidates that has come up in the San Jose Sharks GM search.

Craig Morgan: A source said that the Sharks will interview Whitney on Thursday.

Believe that two teams talked to the Sharks about defenseman Erik Karlsson but weren’t close on a deal. He’s got five years left and a no-movement clause. Defenseman Brent Burns has a three-team trade list and there will be interest.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is happy to remain in Winnipeg as long as there isn’t a rebuild. Forward Mark Scheifele didn’t ask for a trade but is something that may be worth keeping an eye on.

Andrei Kuzmenko has had initial interviews with the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks and Vegas Golden Knights. Other teams, like the Anaheim Ducks, have also reached out.

Some teams believe the Minnesota Wild will find a way to keep pending RFA Kevin Fiala. There have been rumors about the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators. What about the Los Angeles Kings who need scoring help and have plenty of cheap prospects?