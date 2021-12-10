NHL Rumors: Korpisalo, Fleury, Strome, DeBrusk, Tarasenko, Kane, Kessel, Oilers and the Rangers 

Emily Kaplan of ESPN: Many believe the Columbus Blue Jackets will trade pending UFA goaltender Joonas Korpisalo by the trade deadline. The Dallas Stars could move goaltender Anton Khudobin.

The Buffalo Sabres may look for a goaltender, though they recently acquired Malcolm Subban. Will the Toronto Maple Leafs look for some goalie insurance as Petr Mrazek hasn’t been able to stay healthy? The Edmonton Oilers and Arizona Coyotes could be in the market as well.

Another goaltender whose name could come up is Chicago Blackhawks Marc-Andre Fleury. Interim GM Kyle Davidson is still evaluating things in Chicago. Fleury has a 10-team no-trade list.

Blackhawks Dylan Strome and Boston Bruins Jake DeBrusk are on the trade market.

The Blackhawks don’t want to give the 24-year old Strome away for nothing. He carries a $3 million salary and is arbitration-eligible, two things that are making some teams wary.

The 25-year old Jake DeBrusk is also arbitration-eligible and holding up some teams. Connected now and in the past include the St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames, and New York Rangers.

St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko hasn’t rescinded his trade request. It’s not an easy in-season trade for the Blues. This past offseason would have been the best time to move him, but teams were concerned about his health. Can see him finishing the season with the Blues.

Have heard that there has been a decent amount of interest in San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane if a third team is involved to retain even more salary. Getting his cap hit down to $1.75 million for three more would have more teams interested. The team acquiring him would have to be sure their room is strong enough to handle him.

34-year old Phil Kessel should generate some interest and the Coyotes are looking for draft picks. It may take an early- to mid-round pick to land Phil.

Plenty of teams have shown interest in Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller.

Have been told that Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes are looking at defensemen. Some speculate that Marc-Andre Fleury to the Oilers makes sense.

The Rangers are looking for a middle-six forward and maybe some depth down the middle. Pending RFA goaltender Alexandar Georgiev may not be a long-term fit but his value is low given his struggles.