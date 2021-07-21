NHL Rumors: Kraken Asking For Two Firsts for Killorn … More Seattle Kraken Selection Spoilers

Huge asking prices … two firsts for Killorn?

Account4Hockey: Chris Johnston on Sportsnet 590 said that Seattle Kraken were asking for huge prices for teams who were asking them to select a player and then to trade to them.

The Kraken were asking for two first-round picks to select and then trade Alex Killorn.

Seattle Kraken Spoilers keep coming in

Frank Seravalli: Sounds like the Kraken goaltenders will be Chris Driedger (Panthers), Vitek Vanecek (Capitals) and Joey Daccord (Senators).

Salim Nadim Valji: Confirm that the Kraken have selected Mark Giordano from the Calgary Flames.

Rick Dhaliwal: Hearing the Kraken will select Kole Lind from the Vancouver Canucks.

Michael Russo: Sounds like the Kraken won’t be selecting Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.

Will be picking between ‘Carson Soucy, Victor Rask, Nick Bjugstad, Brennan Menell, plus free agents/minor leaguers.’

Frank Seravalli: The Kraken are interested in Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde.

Chris Johnston: Belief is the Kraken will be selecting Calle Jarnkrok from the Nashville Predators and passing on high-priced Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen.

Darren Dreger: The Kraken will be selecting Mason Appleton from the Winnipeg Jets.

Murat Ates: “The 25 year old power forward should help Seattle’s middle six at a low cost of 900k. RFA next summer, UFA 2023. A good value contract. Thus it looks like Winnipeg will keep Dylan DeMelo“

Ryan Kennedy: Hearing the Kraken are selecting Jordan Eberle from the New York Islanders.

Frank Seravalli: Hearing the Kraken will select Carsen Twarynski from the Philadelphia Flyers.