NHL Rumors: Kraken, Carle, Flames, Yzerplan, Blackhawks, Canucks, and Rangers

The Seattle Kraken are not ruling out a buyout, and they’re looking for speed and strength

Alison Lukin: Seattle Kraken forward Jason Botterill when asked if they could buy anyone out.

“We’ll look at everything over the summer. We’re making a commitment to improving our roster.”

Mike Benton: Botterill said they will look to add more speed to their lineup next season, and are looking to get stronger.

“I won’t say size, but strength. We have to do a better job getting to the front of the net and getting to (defend) ours.”

Offseason questions for David Carle, the Calgary Flames, the Yzerplan, Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: A few questions from around the NHL.

Will someone be able to lure David Carle away from Denver (NCAA)? Among the teams that might be interested include the Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, and maybe a few others.

How aggressive with the Calgary Flames be? They need to find some offense this offseason, and it may have to be a trade or offer sheet over free agency.

What’s going on with the Yzerplan? Detroit Red Wings Steve Yzerman will be on the hot seat after the team regressed this season.

Can the Chicago Blackhawks find Connor Bedard some help? They are set on the blue line, in net, and the bottom-six. They need to find someone elite to go alongside Bedard.

Do the Vancouver Canucks trade Elias Pettersson? Owed $78.3 million over seven years with a $10 million bonus this summer. A full no-movement clause kicks in on July 1st.

Will the Rangers give the Penguins their first-round pick? The Rangers pick will be in the top 13, but they’ll have to wait until after the draft lottery to find out their exact spot. Will they end up giving it to the Penguins, or will they hold onto it and give the Pens an unprotected 2026 first-round pick? (Pick sent to the Canucks in the J.T. Miller trade and then the Canucks sent it to Pittsburgh in the Marcus Pettersson trade)