NHL Rumors: Kraken, Flames, Senators, Sharks, Oilers, and Maple Leafs

Side deals coming or not?

Ian Furness: Word is that there could be a bunch of Seattle Kraken ‘side deals’ and that a lot of compensation could be headed their way.

Greg Wyshynski: “FWIW, I’ve been told not to expect much “side deal” news on the show tonight.”

Flames interested in Pitlick

Marisa Ingemi: Multiple sources have said that the Calgary Flames are interested in Tyler Pitlick if the Seattle Kraken select him and if they are interested in trading him.

Senators trying to move two forwards

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators will now try to move forward Evgenii Dadonov and Chris Tierney before the start of next season.

Sharks looking for a goalie

Kevin Kurz: Believe that the San Jose Sharks are looking for a veteran goaltender to pair with recently acquired Adin Hill.

That likely means that Martin Jones has played his last game with the Sharks.

Hyman in Edmonton, Leafs are not out of it

Jason Gregor: Heard that the Edmonton Oilers and Zach Hyman were meeting in Edmonton today.

Jason Gregor: The Toronto Maple Leafs gave the Hyman permission to speak with teams so they may get some compensation from the Oilers if they agree to terms.

Chris Johnston: The Leafs and Oilers could work out a sign-and-trade so that Hyman could get an eight-year deal.

Mark Zwolinski of the Toronto Star: Two sources have suggested that the Toronto Maple Leafs are still talking to Zach Hyman‘s camp.

How badly do the Leafs want to bring him back? They may need to lose one of their seven $5 million-plus deals to do so.

It’s believed that Hyman is looking for an eight-year deal at $40 million from the Maple Leafs according to Kevin McGran.

The Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks are believed to have interest in Hyman.