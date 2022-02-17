NHL Rumors: Kraken, Giroux, Pavelski, Sharks, Blues, Oilers, Ducks and Gaudreau

Hits on the Kraken, Giroux, Pavelski, Sharks, Blues, Oilers and Ducks

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: The Seattle Kraken have six unrestricted free agents that they could look to move at the trade deadline. They could be able to get some future for defenseman Mark Giordano and forwards Calle Jarnkrok, Marcus Johansson and Riley Sheahan.

Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher, Claude Giroux and agent Pat Brisson have discussed the next steps but we’re not sure what they are at this point. Will he be the missing top-six piece for a contender?

Dallas Stars pending UFA forward Joe Pavelski would be at the top of teams trade lists. Pavelski has a three-team trade list. The Colorado Avalanche could be a perfect fit. The Tampa Bay Lightning had tried to sign him when he was a free agent but to trade for now they’d need salary retained.

The San Jose Sharks will try hard to extend Tomas Hertl but if they don’t reach a deal the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers should be interested.

If the Blues can fit the salary cap hit, they’ll look for a defenseman. Don’t expect the Blues to trade Vladimir Tarasenko at the deadline.

The Edmonton Oilers may not be interested in moving their first-round pick or their top prospects.

The Anaheim Ducks will have some decisions to make on Rickard Rakell, Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm.

Toffoli trade shouldn’t impact Gaudreau’s situation at all

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on if the Calgary Flames acquiring Tyler Toffoli will have an impact on whether or not they can re-sign pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau?

“I actually don’t think there’s any impact at all on what happens with Johnny Gaudreau. I think is just another bullet in the chamber for the Flames to say, ‘our team can still compete without you here’ and that is not a shot or anything. It’s just a pure, I don’t think it makes him any more or less likely to stay.

As I said, I don’t think it has any bearing at all on the process for the Flames. It just ensures that if he does indeed end up leaving, that you’re in a better spot now than perhaps you were or would have been come the summertime.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription