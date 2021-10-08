NHL Rumors: Kris Letang, Morgan Rielly, John Klingberg, Evgeni Malkin, Patrice Bergeron and Marc Bergevin

Notes on some pending unrestricted free agents

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Have been told that Pittsburgh Penguins and pending UFA defenseman Kris Letang’s agents had spoken over the offseason and that a contract extension is not imminent. The Penguins value what he’s done for the organization but they don’t want to overpay for that with regards to term. A short-term deal from the Penguins’ side of things makes sense. Letang may want to wait and see how things play out.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are able to offer an eight-year contract, and althought there was several $9 million (plus) UFA defenseman signings this offseason, Morgan Rielly may still be in the $8 million range. The Leafs would need to figure out a way to make the cap hit work.

Have been told that Dallas Stars and John Klingberg have had good contract talks this past offseason. Think a deal could get done in December or January as the sides narrow the gap.

Have been told there hadn’t been much talks between the Penguins and Evgeni Malkin this offseason. Believe that will come later this season or after, as getting healthy has been his main focus.

If Patrice Bergeron wants to continue playing hockey, the Boston Bruins will get it done. Believe that Bergeron wants to playout the year and see how he feels.

Bergevin’s last season with the Canadiens?

TSN: Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin is entering the final year of his contract and the Canadiens announced that his situation won’t be addressed until after this season. Pierre LeBrun on the PR announement.