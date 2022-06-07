NHL Rumors: Kuzmenko, Laine and Options in Net for the Maple Leafs

Canucks to talk with Andrei Kuzmenko again

Rick Dhaliwal: Confirm that the Vancouver Canucks are working on a second interview with Russian free agent Andrei Kuzmenko and his agent Dan Milstein. The Canucks are still high on the list.

Brian Hedger: There is no update on contract negotiations between Patrik Laine and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Options in net for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Chris Johnston of North Star Bets: The Toronto Maple Leafs have some decisions to make in net. Will they re-sign pending UFA Jack Campbell? Will they try to trade Petr Mrazek?

Potential options for the Maple Leafs for next season.

Jack Campbell – Did he price himself out of Toronto? Could be looking for $5 million per.

Darcy Kuemper – Might not make it to the open market and could be a price issue as well.

Marc-Andre Fleury – The Leafs had some interest at the trade deadline. Could be a 1A/1B.

Mikko Koskinen – Could be a platoon goalie and less than $4.5 million he made this year.

Ville Husso – Will be looking for a raise from $750,000 and should get plenty of interest if he hits the open market.

Braden Holtby – Been dealing with a lower-body injury and would be a value signing.

Martin Jones – Wouldn’t cost much but hasn’t had a save percentage over .901 in the past four years.

Scott Wedgewood – Put up a 13-13-5 record with a .910 save percentage last year with the Coyotes and Stars. That was the most he’s played in his 10-year NHL career.

Eric Comrie – He’s been looking for an opportunity to play and a raise from his $750,000.

Alexandar Georgiev – Pending RFA and he may not get qualified. Didn’t have a great season and would be a buy-low candidate.

Harri Sateri – The Coyotes claimed him off waivers after the Maple Leafs had signed him. Posted a 2-2-1 record with an .866 save percentage.