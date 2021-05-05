NHL Rumors: Kuznetsov, Brind’Amour, Kovalchuk, Seattle, Playoffs, Wideman, Lucic and the Flames

Quick hits on Kuznetsov, Brind’Amour, Kovalchuk, Seattle, Playoffs and Wideman

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Washington Capitals are wearing thin with regards to forward Evgeny Kuznetsov. Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said they are “working through things inside the room.”

It sounds like there is a verbal agreement between the Carolina Hurricanes and head coach Rod Brind’Amour. Brind’Amour also wants his assistant coaches, goalie coach, trainers, and equipment people who need contracts to be re-signed as well.

Avangard Omsk coach Bob Hartley said that Ilya Kovalchuk, who had his KHL contract terminated, wants to play in the NHL again. There is also some interest in Reid Boucher.

Have been told that if the Seattle Kraken select someone in the expansion draft who had received a bonus on July 1st, they will have to re-pay the players’ previous team. The Kraken must also draft at $48.9 million in salary cap in the draft.

The NHL may be hoping to have U.S. teams start their playoffs on May 15th with Canadian teams starting a few days after.

KHL defenseman Chris Wideman is looking to return to the NHL. He had 41 points in 59 games this season.

Lucic waives his NMC for the expansion making some decisions easier for the Flames

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic has already agreed to waive his no-movement clause for the expansion draft his offseason.

“As much as I want to stay in Calgary I didn’t want to handcuff Tree (GM Brad Treliving) in the expansion draft so I agreed that I would waive it for the expansion draft if he didn’t want to protect me,” Lucic told Sportsnet.ca. “I really enjoy it here in Calgary and I’d love nothing more than to spend the rest of my career here.”

This makes things easier for the Flames who will now likely protect forwards Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm, Sean Monahan, Matthew Tkachuk, Mikael Backlund, Dillon Dube or Andrew Mangiapane.

Lucic also confirmed that when the Flames were acquiring him back in July of 2019, there was a verbal agreement with Treliving that he would waive the NMC for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

With two years at $5.25 million, it’s very unlikely he would be selected.

The Flames could protect defensemen Noah Hanifin, Rasmus Andersson and Chris Tanev, leaving 37-year old Mark Giordano and his $6.75 million cap hit exposed. Would the Flames give up an asset to steer Seattle towards Giordano?