NHL Rumors: Kyle Dubas, Nicolas Hague, Patrick Kane, and Jason Robertson

No extension is being offered to Kyle Dubas just yet

Pierre LeBrun: Brendan Shanahan told Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas (entering the final year of his contract) this offseason that a contract extension wasn’t coming at that point.

Dubas said that he is okay with that given they haven’t had any playoff success.

Golden Knights and Nicolas Hague talks aren’t progressing

David Pagnotta: Contract talks between the Vegas Golden Knights and RFA defenseman Nicolas Hague are not progressing.

If the direction of talks doesn’t change soon, Hague could return home to continue his training.

Teams checking in on Patrick Kane

Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets: Teams have been calling the Chicago Blackhawks to check in on Patrick Kane’s availability. Kane and Jonathan Toews will be in the rumor mill leading up to the trade deadline.

If either decides they want to be traded, it won’t be easy for some teams given their $10.5 million salary cap hit.

Stars fans don’t need to panic on Jason Robertson just yet

Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now: The Dallas Stars and Jason Robertson continue to work on a contract for the RFA forward.

The Stars may be looking at a bridge deal as they may not want to offer a huge, long-term deal for someone who has only really played one full 82-game season. In three years they will also have some more salary cap flexibility.

Robertson’s camp may be thinking it’s in their best interest to sign a long-term deal and capitalize on his 40-goal season. Comparable players like Robert Thomas, Tage Thompson and Jordan Kyrou signed big, long-term deals.

Missing the start of training camp isn’t a minor deadline and there is no need to panic just yet. The start of the regular season is on October 13th and is the next deadline.