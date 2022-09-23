NHL Injury Notes: Helm, Landeskog, Nichushkin, Gostisbehere, Ladd, Chychrun and Ellis

Darren Helm, Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin dealing with lower-body issues

Ryan Boulding: The Colorado Avalanche held forwards Darren Helm, Gabriel Landeskog, and Valerie Nichushkin off the ice yesterday because of lower-body issues.

Defenseman Josh Manson missed yesterday’s session for personal reasons.

Peter Baugh: Avs coach Jared Bednar said that Landeskog “won’t skate anytime soon.” Bednar said that his injury is carrying over from last season and he’ll miss the start of the season.

Shayne Gostisbehere tweaked a muscle

Charlie Roumeliotis: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is day-to-day after tweaking a muscle. He didn’t skate yesterday.

Andrew Ladd fails his physical

Craig Morgan: Coyotes forward Andrew Ladd fail his physical. His knee is still an issue.

The Coyotes will now receive the conditional 2023 third-round pick from the trade with the New York Islanders.

Craig Morgan: Ladd will go on the IR and not the LTIR. As @PuckPedia noted, if the Coyotes put Ladd on the LTIR, they would be below the salary cap floor.

Jakob Chychrun can’t shoot

Craig Morgan: Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun hasn’t received clearance to start shooting after his offseason wrist surgery.

Ryan Ellis‘ season could be over, and possibly his career

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: Last season, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis was only able to play in four games due to multiple core region issues. GM Chuck Fletcher is assuming Ellis won’t play this season at all.

“Ryan Ellis is out indefinitely, no timetable for his return to play,” Fletcher told reporters. “I’ll just say that my assumption is that he won’t play this season. If he does, it’ll be a bonus.”

Over the past two months, Ellis hasn’t had “any visible signs of progress.”

Fletcher on Ellis’ injury, that could be career-ending.

“I know we’ve been probably vague with describing the injury. I think we called it multi-faceted, which it is. There’s a psoas component, there’s a hip component, there’s an adductor component, so I’m not sure if you go in and repair one part, it’s going to fix everything. … I’ve never heard of an injury like this, it’s very complicated.”