NHL Rumors: Kyle Okposo, Erik Karlsson, Nikita Zaitsev, and Tyler Myers

No talks expected soon between the Sabres and Kyle Okposo

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on Buffalo Sabres pending UFA Kyle Okposo.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Okay, Buffalo Sabres really quicking. Watching the Sabres, Kyle Okposo is on an expiring contract. He’s a UFA at the end of the season. Doesn’t seem as if he’s in any hurry, either side really, to get an extension done.

Look for this one to get punted towards the end of the season.”

Latest on Erik Karlsson, and the Canucks-Senators discussed Myers-Zaitsev

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Erik Karlsson, and the Senators and Canucks discussing Nikita Zaitsev and Tyler Myers.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well obviously that exploded this week. Mike Grier talking about it after the GM meetings.

Number one, I don’t believe Karlsson at this point in time has been asked to waive for any particular team. I don’t think that’s there.

Number two, what I think the Sharks are really doing is trying to determine with four years and $11.5 million per season remaining on his deal, what teams are willing to do for that contract, and that would shape any potential trades.

Mentioned Ottawa. Very unlikely they’re able to do Karlsson but I do think them and Vancouver talked about a Tyler Myers – Nikita Zaitsev type trade. I don’t think it ever got to Myers. My buddy Rick Dhaliwal reported that he didn’t turn down a trade. I don’t think it ever got to him. I do think the two teams talked about it. It would give Vancouver a bit of cap relief, Ottawa help on defense. I don’t know where it stands right now or if it can be revived but it was at some level discussed.”