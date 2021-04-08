NHL Rumors: LA Kings, Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, and the Minnesota Wild

Scouting the Kings

Dennis Bernstein: The Boston Bruins had a pro scout at the Los Angeles Kings – Arizona Coyotes game last night. On Saturday the Bruins Executive Director of Player Personnel John Ferguson was at the Kings game.

Sabres still looking for a first and prospect for Hall

David Pagnotta: The Buffalo Sabres would like a first-round pick and a prospect for Taylor Hall. They’ll likely have to retain 50 percent of his salary.

Does the Kyle Palmieri trade to the New York Islanders help the Sabres in getting their asking price?

Bruins and Islanders had been talking to Sabres

Account4Hockey: (before the Islanders trading for Palmieri last night) Bob Stauffer on 630 CHED (Edmonton) said that the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders were the most involved teams with the Buffalo Sabres about Taylor Hall. Both teams wouldn’t need to have salary retained.

Wild GM Bill Guerin on the trade deadline

NHL.com: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin on “The Chirp with Daren Millard” on Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

“Approaching the deadline, I’m not going to sell the farm just for a rental that’s going to blow town in a couple of months. We still want to build, we still want to accumulate prospects and draft picks and things like that, because we’re kind of building on the go. But when I say that we are all-in, yeah, we’re all-in because we want to win, and we expect to win every night and we expect our players to do the same.”

This year trade talks aren’t as active as they have been in past years.