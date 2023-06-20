NHL Rumors: LA Kings, Connor Hellebuyck, and a top 30 trade watch list

The LA Kings may go the cheaper route than Connor Hellebuyck in net
Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck may be a nice fit with the Los Angeles Kings, they’ll likely go with a cheaper partner for Pheonix Copley. If Adin Hill re-signs with the Vegas Golden Knights, pending UFA Laurent Brossoit could be one option.
Hellebuyck could be looking for an extension in Andrei Vasilevskiy‘s $9.5 million range. One executive noted last week that there isn’t much sense of spending a lot on goaltenders given how Hill backstopped the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup.
Top 30 trade watch list
The Fourth Period: A list of the top players who could be dealt this offseason and teams they’ve been linked to.
1. Pierre-Luc Dubois – LW/C – Winnipeg Jets
Salary cap hit: RFA
Teams reportedly linked to: Montreal, NY Rangers, Nashville
2. Alex DeBrincat – RW – Ottawa Senators
Salary cap hit: RFA
Teams reportedly linked to: Detroit, Florida, Vegas
3. Connor Hellebuyck – G – Winnipeg Jets
Salary cap hit: $6.167M
Teams reportedly linked to: Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Buffalo
4. Mark Scheifele – C – Winnipeg Jets
Salary cap hit: $6.125M
Teams reportedly linked to: TBD
5. Erik Karlsson – RD – San Jose Sharks
Salary cap hit: $11.5M
Teams reportedly linked to: TBD
6. Kevin Hayes – C – Philadelphia Flyers
Salary cap hit: $7.142M
Teams reportedly linked to: Colorado, Columbus
7. John Gibson – G – Anaheim Ducks
Salary cap hit: $6.4M
Teams reportedly linked to: Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Carolina
8. Scott Laughton – F – Philadelphia Flyers
Salary cap hit: $3M
Teams reportedly linked to: Ottawa, Toronto, Edmonton
9. Noah Hanifin – LD – Calgary Flames
Salary cap hit: $4.95M
Teams reportedly linked to: TBD
10. Evgeny Kuznetsov – C – Washington Capitals
Salary cap hit: $7.8M
Teams reportedly linked to: TBD
11. Colton Parayko – RD – St. Louis Blues
Salary cap hit: $6.5M
Teams reportedly linked to: Edmonton, Columbus, Calgary, Winnipeg
12. J.T. Miller – LW/C – Vancouver Canucks
Salary cap hit: $8M
Teams reportedly linked to: TBD
13. Carter Hart – G – Philadelphia Flyers
Salary cap hit: $3.979M
Teams reportedly linked to: Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa
14. Kailer Yamamoto – RW – Edmonton Oilers
Salary cap hit: $3.1M
Teams reportedly linked to: TBD
15. Josh Bailey – RW – New York Islanders
Salary cap hit: $5M
Teams reportedly linked to: Chicago, Arizona
16. Adam Henrique – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
Salary cap hit: $5.825M
TEAMS REPORTEDLY LINKED: TBD
17. Dan Vladar – G – Calgary Flames
Salary cap hit: $2.2M
Teams reportedly linked to: Toronto, Buffalo, Anaheim
18. Blake Wheeler – C/RW – Winnipeg Jets
Salary cap hit: $8.25M
Teams reportedly linked to: TBD
19. Alex Iafallo – LW – Los Angeles Kings
Salary cap hit: $4M
Teams reportedly linked to: TBD
20. Cody Ceci – RD – Edmonton Oilers
Salary cap hit: $3.25M
Teams reportedly linked to: TBD
21. Kevin Labanc – LW/RW – San Jose Sharks
Salary cap hit: $4.725M
Teams reportedly linked to: TBD
22. Ross Colton – LW – Tampa Bay Lightning
Salary cap hit: RFA
Teams reportedly linked to: TBD
23. Joel Edmundson – LD/RD – Montreal Canadiens
Salary cap hit: $3.5M
Teams reportedly linked to: Edmonton, Carolina, Seattle
24. Travis Konecny – F – Philadelphia Flyers
Salary cap hit: $5.5M
Teams reportedly linked to: Edmonton, Detroit, St. Louis
25. Tony DeAngelo – RD – Philadelphia Flyers
Salary cap hit: $5M
Teams reportedly linked to: TBD
26. Lawson Crouse – LW – Arizona Coyotes
Salary cap hit: $4.3M
Teams reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Toronto, Buffalo
27. Conor Garland – RW – Vancouver Canucks
Salary cap hit: $4.95M
Teams reportedly linked to: TBD
28. Brett Pesce – RD – Carolina Hurricanes
Salary cap hit: $4.025M
Teams reportedly linked to: Buffalo, Edmonton
29. Victor Olofsson – LW – Buffalo Sabres
Salary cap hit: $4.75M
Teams reportedly linked to: TBD
30. Mike Hoffman – RW – Montreal Canadiens
Salary cap hit: $4.5M
Teams reportedly linked to: TBD