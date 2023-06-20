NHL Rumors: LA Kings, Connor Hellebuyck, and a top 30 trade watch list

The LA Kings may go the cheaper route than Connor Hellebuyck in net

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck may be a nice fit with the Los Angeles Kings, they’ll likely go with a cheaper partner for Pheonix Copley. If Adin Hill re-signs with the Vegas Golden Knights, pending UFA Laurent Brossoit could be one option.

Hellebuyck could be looking for an extension in Andrei Vasilevskiy‘s $9.5 million range. One executive noted last week that there isn’t much sense of spending a lot on goaltenders given how Hill backstopped the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup.

Top 30 trade watch list

The Fourth Period: A list of the top players who could be dealt this offseason and teams they’ve been linked to.

1. Pierre-Luc Dubois – LW/C – Winnipeg Jets

Salary cap hit: RFA

Teams reportedly linked to: Montreal, NY Rangers, Nashville

2. Alex DeBrincat – RW – Ottawa Senators

Salary cap hit: RFA

Teams reportedly linked to: Detroit, Florida, Vegas

3. Connor Hellebuyck – G – Winnipeg Jets

Salary cap hit: $6.167M

Teams reportedly linked to: Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Buffalo

4. Mark Scheifele – C – Winnipeg Jets

Salary cap hit: $6.125M

Teams reportedly linked to: TBD

5. Erik Karlsson – RD – San Jose Sharks

Salary cap hit: $11.5M

Teams reportedly linked to: TBD

6. Kevin Hayes – C – Philadelphia Flyers

Salary cap hit: $7.142M

Teams reportedly linked to: Colorado, Columbus

7. John Gibson – G – Anaheim Ducks

Salary cap hit: $6.4M

Teams reportedly linked to: Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Carolina

8. Scott Laughton – F – Philadelphia Flyers

Salary cap hit: $3M

Teams reportedly linked to: Ottawa, Toronto, Edmonton

9. Noah Hanifin – LD – Calgary Flames

Salary cap hit: $4.95M

Teams reportedly linked to: TBD

10. Evgeny Kuznetsov – C – Washington Capitals

Salary cap hit: $7.8M

Teams reportedly linked to: TBD

11. Colton Parayko – RD – St. Louis Blues

Salary cap hit: $6.5M

Teams reportedly linked to: Edmonton, Columbus, Calgary, Winnipeg

12. J.T. Miller – LW/C – Vancouver Canucks

Salary cap hit: $8M

Teams reportedly linked to: TBD

13. Carter Hart – G – Philadelphia Flyers

Salary cap hit: $3.979M

Teams reportedly linked to: Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa

14. Kailer Yamamoto – RW – Edmonton Oilers

Salary cap hit: $3.1M

Teams reportedly linked to: TBD

15. Josh Bailey – RW – New York Islanders

Salary cap hit: $5M

Teams reportedly linked to: Chicago, Arizona

16. Adam Henrique – C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

Salary cap hit: $5.825M

TEAMS REPORTEDLY LINKED: TBD

17. Dan Vladar – G – Calgary Flames

Salary cap hit: $2.2M

Teams reportedly linked to: Toronto, Buffalo, Anaheim

18. Blake Wheeler – C/RW – Winnipeg Jets

Salary cap hit: $8.25M

Teams reportedly linked to: TBD

19. Alex Iafallo – LW – Los Angeles Kings

Salary cap hit: $4M

Teams reportedly linked to: TBD

20. Cody Ceci – RD – Edmonton Oilers

Salary cap hit: $3.25M

Teams reportedly linked to: TBD

21. Kevin Labanc – LW/RW – San Jose Sharks

Salary cap hit: $4.725M

Teams reportedly linked to: TBD

22. Ross Colton – LW – Tampa Bay Lightning

Salary cap hit: RFA

Teams reportedly linked to: TBD

23. Joel Edmundson – LD/RD – Montreal Canadiens

Salary cap hit: $3.5M

Teams reportedly linked to: Edmonton, Carolina, Seattle

24. Travis Konecny – F – Philadelphia Flyers

Salary cap hit: $5.5M

Teams reportedly linked to: Edmonton, Detroit, St. Louis

25. Tony DeAngelo – RD – Philadelphia Flyers

Salary cap hit: $5M

Teams reportedly linked to: TBD

26. Lawson Crouse – LW – Arizona Coyotes

Salary cap hit: $4.3M

Teams reportedly linked to: Winnipeg, Toronto, Buffalo

27. Conor Garland – RW – Vancouver Canucks

Salary cap hit: $4.95M

Teams reportedly linked to: TBD

28. Brett Pesce – RD – Carolina Hurricanes

Salary cap hit: $4.025M

Teams reportedly linked to: Buffalo, Edmonton

29. Victor Olofsson – LW – Buffalo Sabres

Salary cap hit: $4.75M

Teams reportedly linked to: TBD

30. Mike Hoffman – RW – Montreal Canadiens

Salary cap hit: $4.5M

Teams reportedly linked to: TBD