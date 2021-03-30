NHL Rumors: LA Kings, San Jose Sharks, and Trade Tiers for 39 Players

Kings eyeing centers?

Dennis Bernstein: Though there has been talk of the Los Angeles Kings needing a top left defenseman and top left winger but keep an eye on the second line center position.

Not getting steady production from Gabriel Vilardi and Adrian Kempe on the second-line is not optimal for the Kings.

Injury status will affect if Sharks can move Nieto

Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News: San Jose Sharks forward Matt Nieto is likely out another week. He’s been out since March 19th and is on the IR (to create a roster spot for Jeffrey Viel). He is skating but progressing slower than hoped.

His injury status could affect if the Sharks are able to trade him at the deadline. The 28-year old carries a $700,000 cap hit. He’s had been having a good season on the penalty kill before the injury.

Trade tiers for 39 players

Sportsnet: Trade tiers two weeks ahead of the April 12th NHL trade deadline.

The Rental Market

Mikael Granlund – Predators – Preds back in contention so may not sellers.

Taylor Hall – Sabres – Willing to waive his no-trade clause.

Ryan Dzingel – Senators – Pending UFA.

Brandon Sutter – Canucks – May need to retain salary.

Brandon Montour – Sabres – UFA that can move the puck.

Niklas Hjalmarsson – Coyotes – Has a full no-movement clause.

Alex Goligoski – Coyotes – Modified no-trade.

Patrick Marleau – Sharks – Open to move to a contender.

David Savard – Blue Jackets – Could be the top Dman available.

Bobby Ryan – Red Wings – Could be cheap to acquire.

Luke Glendening – Red Wings – Good on the PK and can win faceoffs.

Kyle Palmieri – Devils – Could re-sign with the Devils.

Marc Staal – Red Wings – Depth add. Has a no-movement clause.

Alexander Edler – Canucks – He’d rather be extended than traded.

Tanner Pearson – Canucks – Could re-sign but there haven’t been talks.

Blockbuster Potential

Rasmus Dahlin – Sabres – Best Sabres trade chip aside from Jack Eichel.

Johnny Gaudreau – Flames – Has a year left on his deal.

Mattias Ekholm/Ryan Ellis – Predators – May not be sellers.

The Goalie Market

Jonathan Quick – Kings – Injury issues and two years at $5.8 million. Could retain salary. His actual salary is $5.5 million in total over the two years.

Ryan Miller – Ducks – No trade protection but a .880 save percentage.

David Rittich – Pending UFA. Maybe the best backup available.

Chris Driedger – Panthers – Pending UFA

Jonathan Bernier – Red Wings – Pending UFA

Devan Dubnyk – Sharks – Pending UFA but has struggled

Darcy Kuemper – Coyotes – One year left but injured right now.

Alex Nedeljkovic/James Reimer – Hurricanes – Nedeljkovic an RFA, Reimer a UFA.

Elvis Merzlikins/Joonas Korpisalo – Blue Jackets – Both 27. Both have a year left. Blue Jackets need to decide who to keep.

The Depth

Sam Bennett – Flames – Asked for a trade earlier in the season.

Adam Henrique – Ducks – Has a $5.825 million cap hit. Would need to retain money.

Danton Heinen – Ducks – Pending RFA

Matt Nieto – Sharks – Pending UFA at a current $700,000 cap hit that can kill penalties.

The Head Turners

Sam Reinhart – Sabres – Pending RFA at a $5.2 million cap hit. Been their best player most nights.

Rasmus Ristolainen – Sabres – A year left before becoming a UFA.

Anthony Manthan – Red Wings – Three years left at $5.7 million.

Conor Galand – Coyotes – Pending RFA that will get a big raise from the $700,000.

P.K. Subban – Devils – Need to retain part of his $9 million cap hit.

Dustin Brown – Kings – Just under a $6 million cap through next year. No trade protection.

Jake DeBusk – Bruins – $3.675 million through next year.