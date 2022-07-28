NHL Rumors: Labanc, Thompson, Puljujarvi, Canadiens, Kadri and Klingberg

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Sharks not buying out Kevin Labanc

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said they don’t plan on buying out forward Kevin Labanc.

The Devils and Tyce Thompson continue to talk

Ryan Novozinsky: From the agent of New Jersey Devils RFA Tyce Thompson: “We continue to work on a contract with the Devils prior to his arbitration date which is 8/11.”

Interest in Jesse Puljujarvi grows after signing yesterday

Dustin Nielson: If the Edmonton Oilers don’t trade Jesse Puljujarvi, his one-year, $3 million contract is a nice one for the Oilers.

If the Oilers decide to trade Puljujarvi, his contract should be easy to move.

The Canadiens have done their due diligence on Jesse Puljujarvi

Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now: A source said that the Montreal Canadiens have been doing their due diligence on Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi since before the draft.

One scout said that Puljujarvi is still available and is even more attractive to teams after he signed his one-year, $3 million deal on Tuesday.

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes possibly already has checked in with the Oilers to see what the asking price is.

Could the Canadiens send the Oilers one of the contracts they are looking to move and a third or fourth-round pick?

Did Nazem Kadri and John Klingberg overprice themselves?

Sekeres and Price: John Shannon on why unrestricted free agents forward Nazem Kadri and defenseman John Klingberg remain unsigned.

“The one thing I can tell you is, the concept of waiting for Colorado, I’m not convinced of that.

My belief is both guys now, they overpriced themselves completely. They overpriced themselves. Does that force them now to take the short-term deal? What happens there? So I don’t know.

The one thing on the Klingberg situation is, I’ve been told that his number was so large that Dallas wasn’t even, couldn’t even consider it. Could not even consider it, so they were put in a really tough spot.

** NHLRumors.com transcription