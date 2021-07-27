NHL Rumors: Landeskog, Suter, Kerfoot, DeAngelo, Nurse, Goligoski, Stepan, Holtby and more

Avs and Landeskog still talking

Larry Brooks: The Colorado Avalanche have offered Gabriel Landeskog a three-year deal around $6.3 million.

Elliotte Friedman: A seven-year, $7 million offer from the Colorado Avalanche for Gabriel Landeskog is on the table. Sides talking about possibly going eight years.

Stars trying to sign Suter

David Pagnotta: The Dallas Stars are looking to sign defenseman Ryan Suter to a multi-year deal. They are pushing hard and we’ll see if they can get it done.

Trade speculation involving two Leafs

Account4Hockey: Darren Dreger said on TSN 1050 that there is some trade speculation involving Alex Kerfoot and Ilya Mikheyev.

Hurricanes to sign DeAngelo

Frank Seravalli: The Carolina Hurricanes are closing in on a deal with defenseman Anthony DeAngelo.

Oilers and Nurse working on an extension

Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers and defenseman Darnell Nurse are working towards a four-year contract extension. He has one year left before being an unrestricted free agent.

Three options for Goligoski

Craig Morgan: Top options for defenseman Alex Goligoski are the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders.

A Wild target?

John Gambadoro: It wouldn’t be a surprise if forward Derek Stepan ended up signing with the Minnesota Wild.

Golden Knights looking for a backup goalie

David Pagnotta: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon after trading goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury: “We’ll look to add a backup goaltender here.”

Flyers to consider Holtby?

Sam Charchidi: The Philadelphia Flyers could be looking at Braden Holtby to backup Carter Hart.

Virtanen getting interest

David Pagnotta: The Carolina Hurricanes are among the teams having some interest in Jake Virtanen.

Bozak has an offer from the Blues

Andy Strickland: The St. Louis Blues have made Tyler Bozak a one-year contract offer.