NHL Rumors: Landeskog, Suter, Kerfoot, DeAngelo, Nurse, Goligoski, Stepan, Holtby and more

Avs and Landeskog still talking
Larry Brooks: The Colorado Avalanche have offered Gabriel Landeskog a three-year deal around $6.3 million.
Elliotte Friedman: A seven-year, $7 million offer from the Colorado Avalanche for Gabriel Landeskog is on the table. Sides talking about possibly going eight years.
Stars trying to sign Suter
David Pagnotta: The Dallas Stars are looking to sign defenseman Ryan Suter to a multi-year deal. They are pushing hard and we’ll see if they can get it done.
Trade speculation involving two Leafs
Account4Hockey: Darren Dreger said on TSN 1050 that there is some trade speculation involving Alex Kerfoot and Ilya Mikheyev.
Hurricanes to sign DeAngelo
Frank Seravalli: The Carolina Hurricanes are closing in on a deal with defenseman Anthony DeAngelo.
Oilers and Nurse working on an extension
Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers and defenseman Darnell Nurse are working towards a four-year contract extension. He has one year left before being an unrestricted free agent.
Three options for Goligoski
Craig Morgan: Top options for defenseman Alex Goligoski are the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild and the New York Islanders.
A Wild target?
John Gambadoro: It wouldn’t be a surprise if forward Derek Stepan ended up signing with the Minnesota Wild.
Golden Knights looking for a backup goalie
David Pagnotta: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon after trading goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury: “We’ll look to add a backup goaltender here.”
Flyers to consider Holtby?
Sam Charchidi: The Philadelphia Flyers could be looking at Braden Holtby to backup Carter Hart.
Virtanen getting interest
David Pagnotta: The Carolina Hurricanes are among the teams having some interest in Jake Virtanen.
Bozak has an offer from the Blues
Andy Strickland: The St. Louis Blues have made Tyler Bozak a one-year contract offer.