NHL Rumors: Latest Pierre-Luc Dubois Rumblings – Canadiens, Panthers, Devils and a Few Others

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the lastest from the Columbus Blue Jackets, John Tortorella and Pierre-Luc Dubois.

“No. 1, he confirmed that Pierre Luc-Dubois wanted out which is important to note because the GM and the player in this situation had actually kind of danced around it. Well the coach has put it out there. No. 2, John Tortorella asked on the radio station, ‘I don’t quite know why he wants out. We got to get to the bottom of this.’ So, again, you like the fact that John Tortorella is always honest about these things, but the fact is it doesn’t make his GM’s job any easier. Jarmo Kekäläinen wants to be patient on this front. That’s what other teams are telling us, but this will be heat on it. Pat Brisson, the agent for Pierre Luc-Dubois, no doubt in my mind already has probably talked to the team about this comment from Tortorella. This is an ongoing situation.”

Jimmy Murphy: On potential Pierre-Luc Dubois trade proposals:

“Remember that now that it’s public he wants out and after his coach threw him under the bus, his trade value has gone down. Opposing GM’s know it’s a bad situation there and will use that as leverage.”

Nick Kypreos: The Montreal Canadiens are the top choice for Pierre-Luc Dubois.

The Blue Jackets are asking for Nick Suzuki plus more assets.

Defenseman Alexander Romanov is untouchable.

Brian Hedger: Had heard that the Blue Jackets were asking for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Victor Mete and something else.

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Two sources are saying that the Florida Panthers and New Jersey Devils are two teams interested in Blue Jackets Pierre-Luc Dubois.

The Devils have the salary cap space and GM Tom Fitgerald may not shy away from a big trade.

Panthers GM Bill Zito was an assistant GM with the Blue Jackets when they drafted Dubois and has known GM Jarmo Kekalainen since 1995.

Other teams that might have some interst in Dubois include the Winnipeg Jets, Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings, and Anaheim Ducks.

George Richards of Florida Hockey Now: A one-two punch down the middle of Aleksander Barkov and Pierre-Luc Dubois would look good for the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers should take a look but the cost would be high and they likely don’t have the draft picks and the prospects to land Dubois.