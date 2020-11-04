NHL Rumors: Latest Rumors On The Top Remaining Restricted Free Agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Latest notes on restricted free agents who are still looking for deals.

Mathew Barzal – A report has the New York Islanders hoping to get Barzal signed to a deal around $7.5 million.

Anthony Cirelli – The Tampa Bay Lightning still need to clear salary cap space to re-sign Cirelli and their other RFAs. Alex Killorn, Tyler Johnson and Steven Stamkos have been in the trade rumor mill.

Pierre-Luc Dubois – Agent Pat Brisson said late last week that contract talks have stalled and they haven’t spoken “in a while.” GM Jarmo Kekalainen said he’s not worried about the RFAs and they will get done.

MacKenzie Blackwood – Contract talks are expected to start soon and a bridge deal may make sense. Elvis Merzlikins‘ two-year bridge deal at $4 million per could be a comparable.

Jake DeBrusk – The Boston Bruins have salary cap space to re-sign DeBrusk, but they are also still looking at the unrestricted free agent market.

MacKenzie Weegar – The Winnipeg Jets, Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, and Toronto Maple Leafs showed some trade interest in Weegar. Matt Grzelcyk‘s four-year deal at $14.75 million with the Bruins could be a comparable. Weegar’s agent Matt Ebbs told The Fourth Period in mid-October that they disappointed with how things had transpired to that point.

Vince Dunn – The St. Louis Blues don’t have a lot of cap space. The sides will likely do a bridge deal.

Ethan Bear – The Edmonton Oilers project to have less than $750,000 in cap space. Bear doesn’t have much leverage and they’ll likely do a short-term deal.

Roope Hintz – The Dallas Stars have $4.1 million in salary cap space to re-sign Hintz. He could come in around $3 million per season.

Philippe Myers – He could sign a low salaried one-year deal but it may benefit the Philadelphia Flyers to try to lock him up long-term.