NHL Rumors: Leafs, Bruins, Golden Knights, Lightning, Avs, Panthers, Blue Jackets and More

Friedman NHL rumor roundup from a busy week

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Over the past few weeks according to multiple sources, some agents and GMs had tried to build some support for compliance buyouts. It obviously didn’t work out.

The Montreal Canadiens are no longer interested in Mike Hoffman. The Nashville Predators have shown some interest. The Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets are looking for scoring help.

Joe Thornton has been loyal to the San Jose Sharks. Some of the Toronto Maple Leafs core have reached out to Thornton in hopes of convincing him to join them.

The Bruins and Calgary Flames badly wanted Josh Anderson.

The Vegas Golden Knights were even looking at Taylor Hall and Steven Stamkos.

Believe that the Tampa Bay Lightning asked Stamkos if he would consider a trade.

There were a few teams who wondered if the Predators would be interested in Golden Knights Jonathan Marchessault if they continued to look to shed salary.

There was never the sense that the St. Louis Blues and Alex Pietrangelo were close.

Will the Blues ask the NHL to investigate any tampering with regards to Pietrangelo?

For some teams to sign Taylor Hall, they would have had to move money out first. Some were offering $3 million less than he got from the Sabres. The Bruins and Golden Knights were interested. The Colorado Avalanche may not have gotten far. The Columbus Blue Jackets offered more terms but at less money.

After Pietrangelo signed with the Golden Knights, Blue Jackets defensemen David Savard may not be on the trade market anymore.

The New York Islanders may bring back defenseman Andy Greene.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are believed to have turned down a Travis Dermott/Andreas Johnsson trade request for Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. The Anaheim Ducks, Bruins, Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets are believed to have checked in. Names brought up were Tyson Jost (Avs) and Jack Roslovic (Jets).

The Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers talked about defenseman Jason Demers.

The Carolina Hurricanes continue to try and trade defenseman Jake Gardiner.

The Panthers have shown some interest in Anthony Duclair.

The Maple Leafs showed some interest in Vladislav Namestnikov and Conor Sheary.