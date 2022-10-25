NHL Rumors: Lightning, Avalanche, Hurricanes, Flames, Golden Knights and Panthers

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek and Greg Wyshynski on The Jeff Marek Show on who could be active on the trade market this year and who may be interested in Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “… I think right now it’s, who cares about tomorrow. This is burn the boats for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Will they be in on Patrick Kane? I would believe it. Any other name that pops up.

The two teams that we always know. There are two teams you can always say, ‘whenever a name pops up, they’re in on it,’ and that is Colorado and Carolina. They are always around all of them.

The Calgary Flames are always curious about everybody because the reputation that Brad Treliving has carved out for himself in the industry is, that guy works his phone like maybe no other GM. He calls on everybody all the time.

If you’re a fan of team and you want a general manager that’s really frisky in the marketplace and makes calls on everybody. I know everyone loves Jim Rutherford for all the trades, I’ll take Brad Treliving cause he’s knocking on every door all the time.

I think Carolina will be in on all the conversations. I still think Colorado ends up with either a combination of Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews. And I can see Tampa being all in on all of it too. Those are the three that jump out right away and we always have to throw in Vegas cause it’s Vegas and they’re in on everybody.

Wyshynski: “Florida don’t have any capital to give up for any of these guys that might be available this year. They don’t have their one.”

Marek: “I don’t think they have any draft picks until my kids are kids are up for the draft.”