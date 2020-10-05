NHL Rumors: Lightning, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Golden Knights, Jets, Flyers, and Flames

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: It makes sense that the Tampa Bay Lightning approached Tyler Johnson‘s camp about his no-trade clause, to see if he’d give a team or two for them to work with. It’s not a guarantee that Johnson will be moved. June 15th 2021 Johnson’s full no-trade turns to a modified no-trade. That could be around the same time as the Seattle expansion draft.

It was believed the Lightning may have been trying to clear around $10 million quickly because of the offer sheet threat for Mikhail Sergachev and Anthony Cirelli. That may not be the case as they don’t seem overly concerned about it.

It’s possible the Columbus Blue Jackets could get a first-round pick for Josh Anderson, but they may prefer a top-two center. The Blue Jackets and Anderson had been talking about an extension, but a source said it’s status quo. He is one-year away from being a UFA and is arbitration eligible this year. There would a lot of teams interested if made available, though would be some concern about his shoulder.

The Montreal Canadiens would be interested in someone like Anderson. Anderson for Max Domi?

The Vegas Golden Knights are trying to trade Marc-Andre Fleury and would like to sign Alex Pietrangelo. Defenseman Alec Martinez might now be available if they can land Pietrangelo. He has a year left at $4 million. The Knights haven’t shown any interest in extending Martinez. Paul Stastny has a year left at $6.5 million and a 10-team no-trade list.

The Winnipeg Jets and Philadelphia Flyers discussed Patrik Laine last week but talks cooled over the weekend.

Don’t think that Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving really wanted to trade Johnny Gaudreau or Sean Monahan this offseason, but teams bring them up. Would there be a fit with the Blue Jackets who are listening to offers on Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo? Could the Flames get a goalie and may be Anderson included?