NHL Rumors: Lightning, Red Wings, Coyotes and Wild

Joseph would have become a UFA despite being a current pending RFA

Erik Erlandsson: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said that they likely wouldn’t have qualified Mathieu Joseph this offseason. He would have been arbitration eligible.

Brisebois didn’t say that Nick Paul would be a straight rental and that they would revisit his pending UFA status after the season.

Leddy should get some interest

Andy Strickland: If a team is looking for a some depth, left-handed defenseman, Detroit Red Wings Nick Leddy would be an option.

Andy Strickland: The Red Wings and Leddy had talked about a three-year contract extension. Leddy’s seven-year deal is expiring and he’ll be looking for at least four-year deal this offseason.

Wedgewood and Coyotes had been talking extension before the trade

Craig Morgan: The Coyotes trading goaltender Scott Wedgewood was a little surprising as the sides had been having preliminary talks about a contract extension.

Wild keeping their eye on goaltending and the idea of a tougher blue line

Mike Russo of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild have been looking at the goaltending market. New York Islanders Semyon Varlamov has a year left at $5 million which may not impress the Wild.

If they make a move for a goalie like that, you might as well move Cam Talbot as you’re showing they don’t have faith.

There is Chicago Blackhawks Marc-Andre Fleury but they want a first-round pick for him.

Other goaltenders that may not be game changers: Craig Anderson, Anton Forsberg, Joonas Korpisalo, Thomas Greiss and Martin Jones.

The Wild may also add some toughness to their blue line.

“Getting bigger and tougher isn’t going to make us better necessarily,” Guerin said. “We can’t trade our way out of problems. It doesn’t work. What we need to do is simplify our game, get back to playing in our good defensive structure. We need to get some saves, and we need to play better as a whole. We cannot trade our way out of problems.”