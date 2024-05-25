NHL Rumors: Linus Ullmark, and Martin Necas

Would the Chicago Blackhawks be interested in Linus Ullmark?

Scott Powers of The Athletic: (mailbag) If the Chicago Blackhawks are looking to be more competitive next season, they’d need an upgrade at the No. 2 behind Petr Mrazek. Arvid Soderblom is the current No. 2 as Jaxson Stauber and Drew Commesso likely aren’t ready yet.

Don’t think they’ll be interested in someone like Linus Ullmark as that would block any chance of Soderblom or Commesso playing next year. Ullmark would likely cost at least an early draft pick and he could only be a rental for the year. The Blackhawks likely don’t like that scenario. They’ll need to find a veteran goaltender, maybe someone like Calvin Pickard.

Are the Vancouver Canucks interested in Carolina Hurricanes Martin Necas?

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show talking about Carolina Hurricanes RFA forward Martin Necas and how he fits what the Vancouver Canucks are looking for.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “And the (Martin) Necas one is a big one. And you know I got a call morning. I think there’s something to this, and I’m sure they’re not the only one but I think there’s something to Vancouver. I do. I think that, I think the Canucks like the player.

I like I said, I don’t, I don’t think they’re the only ones. I think Carolina is going to have some options here. But you know, you heard about Patrick Allvin yesterday talking about, you know, what they were looking at.

And you know, Necas from a pure hockey point of view, forgetting the contract for a second because Vancouver’s got some hoops they have to jump through.”

Marek: “Yeah.”

Friedman: “I can see that fit. I can and I do think it’s something that Canucks are at least, are at least looking at.