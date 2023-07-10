NHL Rumors: Logan Cooley, Montreal Canadiens, and the top remaining UFAs

Logan Cooley on speculation he’ll stay in college for four years and become a UFA

Craig Morgan of GoPHNX: Arizona Coyotes first-round pick Logan Cooley said that the no vote for the Tempe arena proposal did play a role in him deciding to return to the University of Minnesota instead of going pro. Had the vote been yes, he may have went pro.

Teams started to call the Coyotes to see if he was available for trade. Some wonder if he’d play four years at Minnesota and become a UFA. Cooley said last week that that is not his plan.

“There’s not a chance,” he said, laughing. “It’s not my goal to stay in college for four years and become a free agent, that’s for sure. There’s definitely nothing to that. I don’t want to get traded or anything like that.

“Obviously, when you go back to school, everyone’s gonna start speculating about you doing one thing or the other, but no, I’m just focused on becoming a better player and playing for the Coyotes.”

Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette: It should be a surprise the Montreal Canadiens trade Christian Dvorak and his $4.45 million salary cap hit.

The Canadiens have also been trying to trade Mike Hoffman and his $4.5 million cap hit, Joel Armia and his $3.4 million cap hit is another candidate to be moved.

Top remaining NHL UFAs

Daily Faceoff: Remaining free agents from Frank Seravalli’s top 75 list.

Rank. Player – Pos – Team – 2022/23 Cap Hit

9. Vladimir Tarasenko – RW – NYR – $7.5 million

16. Patrick Kane – RW – NYR – $10.5 million

23. Matt Dumba – RD – MIN – $6 million

35. Max Comtois – LW – ANA – $2.04 million

36. Tomas Tatar – LW – NJD – $4.5 million

59. Jonathan Toews – C – CHI – $10.5 million

52. Oskar Sundqvist – RW – MIN – $2.75 million

56. Denis Gurianov – RW – MTL – $2.9 million

59. Pius Suter – LW – DET – $3.25 million

61. Noah Gregor – RW – SJS – $950,000

62. Jaroslav Halak – G – NYR – $1.5 million

66. Tomas Nosek – C – BOS – $1.75 million

70. Denis Malgin – LW – COL – $750,000

74. Paul Stastny – C – CAR – $1.5 million

75. Phil Kessel – RW – VGK – $1.5 million