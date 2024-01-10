NHL Rumors: Logan Couture, and the Edmonton Oilers

Could teams have an interest in San Jose Sharks Logan Couture?

TSN: San Jose Sharks forwards Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl both have term on their contracts, so Pierre LeBrun isn’t sure much will happen ahead of the March 8th trade deadline. Hertl said yesterday he’s just trying to focus on the team and not the trade deadline. Hertl has a full no-movement clause and Couture has been out all season.

” has three more years on his deal and it sounds to me like he also does not have the trade deadline in mind. But I will say this: I think he’s the type of leadership player that a few teams might come calling San Jose on. So just keep that in mind with Logan Couture.”

Will the Edmonton Oilers acquire a goaltender by the trade deadline?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Asked Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland if they will add another goaltender by the NHL trade deadline on March 8th.

“What I would say to any question is we are having our pro scouting meetings in a couple of weeks. Just like every other team, you’re going to go through your own team and see where you’re at. You’re going to come out of those meetings, and in late January or early February, you going to determine if you’re a buyer or a seller or do you need to see more games because you’re on the bubble and you want to see what direction you’re going to go.”

“We’ll make an assessment. In the meantime, I’ll keep watching to see. Certainly Stuart Skinner is playing really good, Calvin Pickard has been a really good backup. There’s great chemistry between them. Pickard’s an unreal team player; he really supports Stuart Skinner.”

thinks the Oilers will try to acquire a 1B goaltender. Don’t see a scenario where the Oilers trade Jack Campbell and his contract at the deadline. It may cost two first-round picks to take his remaining three years at $5 million per. Maybe Campbell is an offseason buyout.