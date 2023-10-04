NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and the Edmonton Oilers

Could Logan Couture‘s days in San Jose be numbered?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture and if his days in San Jose are numbered.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I think Couture is a prime trade candidate. I don’t, I’m sure teams aren’t going to love the contract and we know of course that the Sharks chewed up a retained salary transaction on (Erik) Karlsson. So they’ve got (Brent) Burns on the books for the next two years.

They only have one slot left. It would make sense for them to leverage that one slot, even if it’s for the next few years, to try and generate a significant return for Couture.”

Could the Edmonton Oilers pull the trigger on a blockbuster?

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: This will likely be Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland‘s last, so there is some added pressure to win a Stanley Cup this year. That is one of the reasons the Oilers could look to make a blockbuster trade at some point this season. The Oilers do have some lineup issues despite being a contender. They also have some younger players who haven’t fully established themselves that could be packaged together.

Finding the salary cap space and the right assets won’t be easy. What assets would they move and who could they target?

Shane Pinto would fit one area of need but the Oilers don’t have the salary cap room to sign him. Holland also has a tendency to lean towards veterans as opposed to younger players.

Areas of need they could have by the trade deadline include goaltending, right-hand defense, right wing scoring depth, and fourth-line center/penalty killer.

The best targets not taking into account the salary cap or if they are available.

Goaltender – Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets

Right D – Brett Pesce – Carolina Hurricanes

Right Wing – Daniel Sprong – Detroit Red Wings

Center – Jake Evans – Montreal Canadiens

Assets they could be willing to move – draft picks (including a first), Philip Broberg, and Raphael Lavoie.

Travis Konecny has two years left at $5.5 million and could be another trade target. The Oilers would need to move a salary (maybe Cody Ceci) and have the Flyers retain salary.

Trading for Hellebuyck may be the best bet for the Oilers right now. The cost would be high. Would it be some combination of a first-round pick, Stuart Skinner, Dylan Holloway, or Philip Broberg?