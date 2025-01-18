NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings – A Right-Shot Forward, and Drew Doughty

David Pagnotta: Dennis Bernstein on what the Los Angeles Kings could be looking to do before the March 7th NHL trade deadline, and how Drew Doughty is progressing.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kate Pettersen: “DB, over in LA, the Kings are on the road night in Vancouver, but struggling lately with finding offense. Only five goals in their last four games, they’ll get a crack at the Canucks night. And I wonder, are they in a similar position as the Devils in terms of what they’re looking for?

Bernstein: “Well, I think in a perfect world Kate, they would what right-handed shot presence. I think they’re a winger short to be honest with you.

Now look, Trevor Moore hasn’t been great this year. He’s been banged up as well. (Alex) Laferriere is going to be out night as well. He’s banged up as well.

So a right-handed shot on the power play, which is I think 30th at this point, is abysmal. And not only doesn’t score, but they lose momentum in games when they’re not productive.

They also could look at maybe a 4C here down the road, because they’ve had great success playing 11-7. But you know, the question is, how long can you play 11-7 before your forwards get tired? You could do it for half a season. Could you really go 82 games going 11 and seven? Or would you like to have another, another veteran presence? Now they have Samuel Helenius, who’s going to go back in tonight because of the Laferriere injury, but he’s played virtually 25 NHL games.

So I think that, the offseason you were looking for a little bit more size on, on the bottom-six and 4C, so I think that might be an option as well. So right-handed shot presence.

And I’ll mention a guy, even though they say they’re not in the market, a guy like Kyle Palmieri will be a great target for them. You know, a guy who, on this power play hasn’t done great, so maybe he changed the scenery there. So I think right-handed shot presence 4C could be on Rob Blake‘s wish list once we get to March.

Pettersen: “Well, I think I speak for many people to say that we’ve been impressed with what they’ve been able to do without Drew Doughty, but we’re hearing that he may skate with the team next week, which would then lead us to believe a return could happen over the next few weeks. Can you confirm, deny, or give us any details there?

Bernstein: “Well, you can see the images online of Drew Doughty in a red no-contact jersey at the practice facility near El Segundo. So yeah, the Kings will wrap up their trip in Seattle on Saturday. I would suspect that Drew would be on the ice for practice.

Now they play the Penguins on Monday night. So Drew’s obviously not going to play there, but I think that you’ll see him at practice, maybe at a morning skate. But the anticipation is end of January. And barring a setback, I think that’s what the expectations should be in the moment, right now.