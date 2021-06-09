NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Trade talk picking up, and the Kings are looking for two top-six forwards

Darren Dreger: There has been more trade talk around the NHL lately with the Seattle Kraken expansion draft getting closer.

The Los Angeles Kings hope to be able to two top-six forwards this offseason via free agency or by trade. They are expected to be big players.

Can’t see Getzlaf signing anywhere else

Elliotte Teaford: With the O.C. Register reporting that Anaheim Ducks pending UFA Ryan Getzlaf buying a $5 million farmhouse in Coto de Caza, it’s likely safe to say that Getzlaf will only be signing with the Ducks and not anywhere else.

Keys to the offseason for the Carolina Hurricanes

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski: Taking a look at some of the offseason questions the Carolina Hurricanes are facing.

An extension for Dougie Hamilton: The sides had agreed to halt contract talks until after the season, and still seem to want to work out a deal. The 27-year old defenseman could get upwards of $8.5 million on the open but how much of a hometown discount will he give the Hurricanes? The Hurricanes may not be comfortable with $8.5 million even with their almost $30 million in cap space.

Bring Rod Brind’Amour back – The Hurricanes and Brind’Amour have been working on an extension for months, and it will likely be less than other teams would be willing to offer him. Brind’Amour is also trying to make sure his assistant coaches get taken care of too.

Be wise in planning for the expansion draft – They will likely lose a good player to former GM Ron Francis in the expansion draft. If Hamilton is re-signed before the draft, that will alter things. Defenseman Jake Bean may have played his way onto their protected list. Top options for the Seattle Kraken will likely be one of Brady Skjei, Warren Foegele or Morgan Geekie.

Chip Alexander: Rod Brind’Amour is the biggest free agent and he’s not going anywhere. The Hurricanes need to pay him for being one of the best coaches in the NHL.