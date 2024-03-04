NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Boston Bruins, and the Washington Capitals

Do the Los Angeles Kings have their eye on Linus Ullmark?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings could be one of the teams looking at Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark.

“There’s a market for him,” the source told BHN. “If I look at the teams out west – the Oilers, the Avalanche, and the Kings – I think the Kings want one the most. I think they really like Ullmark.”

Right-handed defenseman Matt Roy (pending UFA) and 22-year-old Arthur Kaliyev (pending RFA) could interest the Bruins.

The Bruins seem unsure what to do with pending UFA forward Jake DeBrusk. Would he interest the Kings?

Don’t expect the Washington Capitals to trade for a rental, they’re focusing on the future

Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan on the upcoming deadline.

“We have a week left to make some decisions. Our priority would be the future of our club. All decisions will be based on (that). It’s not, ‘Hey, we’re going to go out and rent a guy for the playoffs.’ We’re not in that game. We’re looking for opportunities to find more young players, add more young players to our roster and compete—still compete.”

MacLellan on their pending UFAs Anthony Mantha, Joel Edmundson, Max Pacioretty, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

“We’re not going to sit here and just dump players at the deadline,” MacLellan said. “If something makes sense for us, if it’s a good trade and it’s good value or it helps our organization, we have to consider it. But just to blindly go in and say we’re just getting rid of all these guys, we’re not going to do that.”

An ideal situation may be for MacLellan to acquire another first-round pick and then use that pick to acquire a younger roster player(s).

MacLellan said that had some preliminary talks with pending RFAs Rasmus Sandin, Connor McMichael, and Beck Malenstyn but nothing serious.