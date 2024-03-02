NHL Rumors: The Los Angeles Kings, and a Top 35 Trade Watch List

Could the LA Kings be eyeing Tyler Toffoli?
Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on if the Los Angeles Kings could have interest in New Jersey Devils forward Tyler Toffoli.
“But mentioning the (Adrian) Kempe, potential cap space and LTIR, that’s a big one because I think the Kings are keeping really close tabs on the Devils and what happens with their playoff chase with regard to Tyler Toffoli. A reunion there if somehow the Devils completely fall out of the race over the next eight days, and Tom Fitzgerald is forced to flip and, and sell, then that could be really interesting.”
Top 35 NHL Trade Watch list
The Fourth Period: Ranking the top 35 players who could get traded and what teams are linked to that player.
1. Jake Guentzel, LW – Pittsburgh Penguins
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Vancouver, Colorado, Carolina, Vegas, Detroit, Florida
2. Noah Hanifin, LD – Calgary Flames
Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Boston, Tampa Bay, Florida, Colorado, Toronto
3. Adam Henrique, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly link: Colorado, Carolina, New Jersey, NY Rangers, Edmonton, NY Islanders, Boston
4. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW – Ottawa Senators
Teams reportedly link: Florida, Colorado, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Carolina, Vegas
5. Juuse Saros, G – Nashville Predators
Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Colorado, Ottawa, Los Angeles
6. Anthony Duclair, RW – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Colorado, Vegas, NY Rangers, Toronto, Vegas
7. Matt Dumba, RD – Arizona Coyotes
Teams reportedly link: Dallas, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Boston
8. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly link: Calgary, Toronto
9. Sean Walker, RD/LD – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Colorado, Dallas
10. Jacob Markstrom, G – Calgary Flames ** Written before they said he’s not being traded
Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Carolina
11. Frank Vatrano, RW – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly link: Detroit, NY Islanders, NY Rangers, Colorado, Toronto, Carolina
12. Jake Allen, G – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly link: Carolina, Edmonton, New Jersey, Colorado
13. Jakob Chychrun, LD – Ottawa Senators
Teams reportedly link: Washington, Calgary, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Detroit
14. Kaapo Kakko, RW – New York Rangers
Teams reportedly link: Buffalo, Minnesota, Anaheim
* Update: Leafs Acquire 15. Ilya Lyubushkin, RD – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Boston, Dallas
16. Casey Mittelstadt, C – Buffalo Sabres
17. Jordan Eberle, RW – Seattle Kraken
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, NY Islanders, Toronto, Florida, Los Angeles
18. Logan Couture, C – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly link: Nashville, Ottawa, Buffalo
19. Alexander Wennberg, C – Seattle Kraken
Teams reportedly link: Boston, Colorado, Carolina, NY Rangers
20. Pavel Buchnevich, LW/RW – St. Louis Blues
Teams reportedly link: Vegas, Los Angeles, Edmonton, Carolina, Vancouver
21. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens
Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Edmonton, Colorado, Boston
22. Anthony Mantha, LW – Washington Capitals
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Vegas, Colorado
23. Joel Edmundson, LD/RD – Washington Capitals
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Colorado, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Boston
24. Scott Laughton, C/LW – Philadelphia Flyers
Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Edmonton, Buffalo, Colorado
25. Alexander Barabanov, LW – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Colorado, Florida, Tampa Bay
26. Kaapo Kahkonen, G – San Jose Sharks
Teams reportedly link: Carolina, New Jersey, Colorado
27. Jason Zucker, RW/LW – Arizona Coyotes
28. Elvis Merzlikins, G – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Buffalo
29. Victor Olofsson, RW/LW – Buffalo Sabres
Teams reportedly link: Colorado
30. Tyson Barrie, RD – Nashville Predators
Teams reportedly link: Tampa Bay, Dallas
31. Jonatan Berggren, LW – Detroit Red Wings
Teams reportedly link: Montreal, Ottawa, Anaheim, Arizona, Calgary
32. Erik Johnson, RD – Buffalo Sabres
33. Adam Boqvist, RD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Minnesota
34. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks
Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Carolina, Buffalo
35. Philip Broberg, LD – Edmonton Oilers
Teams reportedly link: Anaheim, Philadelphia, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Calgary
Bubble List
Cody Ceci, RD – Edmonton Oilers
Tony DeAngelo, LD – Carolina Hurricanes
Morgan Frost, C – Philadelphia Flyers
Mike Hoffman, RW – San Jose Sharks
Torey Krug, LD – St. Louis Blues
Ivan Provorov, LD – Columbus Blue Jackets
Rickard Rakell, RW/LW – Pittsburgh Penguins
Nick Robertson, LW/RW – Toronto Maple Leafs
Reilly Smith, LW/RW – Pittsburgh Penguins
Tyler Toffoli, RW – New Jersey Devils
Trevor Zegras, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks