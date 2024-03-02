NHL Rumors: The Los Angeles Kings, and a Top 35 Trade Watch List

Could the LA Kings be eyeing Tyler Toffoli?

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on if the Los Angeles Kings could have interest in New Jersey Devils forward Tyler Toffoli.

“But mentioning the (Adrian) Kempe, potential cap space and LTIR, that’s a big one because I think the Kings are keeping really close tabs on the Devils and what happens with their playoff chase with regard to Tyler Toffoli. A reunion there if somehow the Devils completely fall out of the race over the next eight days, and Tom Fitzgerald is forced to flip and, and sell, then that could be really interesting.”

Top 35 NHL Trade Watch list

The Fourth Period: Ranking the top 35 players who could get traded and what teams are linked to that player.

1. Jake Guentzel, LW – Pittsburgh Penguins

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Vancouver, Colorado, Carolina, Vegas, Detroit, Florida

2. Noah Hanifin, LD – Calgary Flames

Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Boston, Tampa Bay, Florida, Colorado, Toronto

3. Adam Henrique, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly link: Colorado, Carolina, New Jersey, NY Rangers, Edmonton, NY Islanders, Boston

4. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW – Ottawa Senators

Teams reportedly link: Florida, Colorado, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Carolina, Vegas

5. Juuse Saros, G – Nashville Predators

Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Colorado, Ottawa, Los Angeles

6. Anthony Duclair, RW – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Colorado, Vegas, NY Rangers, Toronto, Vegas

7. Matt Dumba, RD – Arizona Coyotes

Teams reportedly link: Dallas, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Boston

8. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly link: Calgary, Toronto

9. Sean Walker, RD/LD – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Colorado, Dallas

10. Jacob Markstrom, G – Calgary Flames ** Written before they said he’s not being traded

Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Carolina

11. Frank Vatrano, RW – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly link: Detroit, NY Islanders, NY Rangers, Colorado, Toronto, Carolina

12. Jake Allen, G – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly link: Carolina, Edmonton, New Jersey, Colorado

13. Jakob Chychrun, LD – Ottawa Senators

Teams reportedly link: Washington, Calgary, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Detroit

14. Kaapo Kakko, RW – New York Rangers

Teams reportedly link: Buffalo, Minnesota, Anaheim

* Update: Leafs Acquire 15. Ilya Lyubushkin, RD – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Boston, Dallas

16. Casey Mittelstadt, C – Buffalo Sabres

17. Jordan Eberle, RW – Seattle Kraken

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, NY Islanders, Toronto, Florida, Los Angeles

18. Logan Couture, C – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly link: Nashville, Ottawa, Buffalo

19. Alexander Wennberg, C – Seattle Kraken

Teams reportedly link: Boston, Colorado, Carolina, NY Rangers

20. Pavel Buchnevich, LW/RW – St. Louis Blues

Teams reportedly link: Vegas, Los Angeles, Edmonton, Carolina, Vancouver

21. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens

Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Edmonton, Colorado, Boston

22. Anthony Mantha, LW – Washington Capitals

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Vegas, Colorado

23. Joel Edmundson, LD/RD – Washington Capitals

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Colorado, Toronto, Tampa Bay, Boston

24. Scott Laughton, C/LW – Philadelphia Flyers

Teams reportedly link: Toronto, Edmonton, Buffalo, Colorado

25. Alexander Barabanov, LW – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Colorado, Florida, Tampa Bay

26. Kaapo Kahkonen, G – San Jose Sharks

Teams reportedly link: Carolina, New Jersey, Colorado

27. Jason Zucker, RW/LW – Arizona Coyotes

28. Elvis Merzlikins, G – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Buffalo

29. Victor Olofsson, RW/LW – Buffalo Sabres

Teams reportedly link: Colorado

30. Tyson Barrie, RD – Nashville Predators

Teams reportedly link: Tampa Bay, Dallas

31. Jonatan Berggren, LW – Detroit Red Wings

Teams reportedly link: Montreal, Ottawa, Anaheim, Arizona, Calgary

32. Erik Johnson, RD – Buffalo Sabres

33. Adam Boqvist, RD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Teams reportedly link: Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Minnesota

34. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks

Teams reportedly link: New Jersey, Carolina, Buffalo

35. Philip Broberg, LD – Edmonton Oilers

Teams reportedly link: Anaheim, Philadelphia, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Calgary

Bubble List

Cody Ceci, RD – Edmonton Oilers

Tony DeAngelo, LD – Carolina Hurricanes

Morgan Frost, C – Philadelphia Flyers

Mike Hoffman, RW – San Jose Sharks

Torey Krug, LD – St. Louis Blues

Ivan Provorov, LD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Rickard Rakell, RW/LW – Pittsburgh Penguins

Nick Robertson, LW/RW – Toronto Maple Leafs

Reilly Smith, LW/RW – Pittsburgh Penguins

Tyler Toffoli, RW – New Jersey Devils

Trevor Zegras, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks