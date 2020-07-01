NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Detroit Red Wings, and the Vancouver Canucks

Kings draft targets

Shawn Simpson: Though it is still early the 2020 NHL draft process, has been told that the Los Angeles Kings are looking at forwards Quinten Byfield and Tim Stutzle, and defensemen Jamie Drysdale. The Kings hold the No. 2 pick.

Red Wings draft pick could be playing close to Detroit

Ryan Kennedy: Detroit Red Wings 2019 draft pick Albin Grewe could be joining the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL. Grewe was selected by the Spirit in the OHL Import Draft yesterday.

Jokke Nevalainen: Will be interesting to see if Grewe will try to earn a spot on the SHL roster first as their season is scheduled to get underway before the OHL season starts.

Tony Ferrari: “Chris Osgood has an ownership stake in Saginaw and it’s pretty close to Detroit so it gives them the ability to keep a close eye on him and his development. I still think that the SHL would likely be better for his development, especially if he can earn a more permanent spot.”

Canucks have three key free agents they’d like to re-sign but may need to move some salary

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning will have his work cut out when it comes to unrestricted free agents Jacob Markstrom, Tyler Toffoli and Chris Tanev. A flat salary cap of $81.5 million won’t make it easy for the Canucks.

Benning hasn’t had much time to focus on pending free agents just yet.

“To be quite honest, I’ve been swamped with the logistics of trying to figure out how to get players back to town and all the protocols we have to follow,” said Benning. “So my energy has been used on that. We’ll see where the cap is, make adjustments and sign players. But I’m not thinking about that now.”

The Canucks need to re-sign at least Markstrom and Toffoli, and hopefully, be able to fit Tanev in. They may need to move out salary to get this done.

Pending RFAs include Troy Stecher, Jake Virtanen, Adam Gaudette, Tyler Motte and Zack MacEwen. All but Gaudette have arbitration rights.

They are also still trying to bring Nikita Tryamkin back from Russia.

Defenseman Jordie Benn has one-year and $2 million left on his deal. Maybe the Montreal Canadiens would be interested in bringing him back for added depth.

Benning on Tanev.